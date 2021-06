If you visit Arpit Jain’s LinkedIn profile, you won’t have to spend 5 minutes reading his “About Me” section. That’s because it has only one sentence that states: “Helping kids become better learners.” What does this tell us about Arpit? That he is a man of few words? Well, no – it tells me that instead of pontificating about himself and all of his accomplishments, he would rather spend that time on bigger goals.