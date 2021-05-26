newsbreak-logo
Southwest Florida coronavirus case totals for Wednesday, May 26

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
Data per the Florida Department of Health as of Wednesday, May 26. Additional case data compares to the previous update.

TOTAL CASES IN FLORIDA: 2,316,142 (+2,327)

TOTAL DEATHS IN FLORIDA: 37,382 (+66)

TOTAL IN SOUTHWEST FLORIDA: 133,771 (+158)

LEE COUNTY – 73,278 (+79) | 1,004 (-1)

COLLIER COUNTY – 36,938 (+47) | 543 (+1)

CHARLOTTE COUNTY – 13,321 (+20) | 437 (+0)

HENDRY COUNTY – 4,841 (+6) | 85 (+0)

DESOTO COUNTY – 4,419 (+4) | 96 (+0)

GLADES COUNTY – 974 (+2) | 19 (+0)

