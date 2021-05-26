Southwest Florida coronavirus case totals for Wednesday, May 26
Data per the Florida Department of Health as of Wednesday, May 26. Additional case data compares to the previous update.
TOTAL CASES IN FLORIDA: 2,316,142 (+2,327)
TOTAL DEATHS IN FLORIDA: 37,382 (+66)
TOTAL IN SOUTHWEST FLORIDA: 133,771 (+158)
LEE COUNTY – 73,278 (+79) | 1,004 (-1)
COLLIER COUNTY – 36,938 (+47) | 543 (+1)
CHARLOTTE COUNTY – 13,321 (+20) | 437 (+0)
HENDRY COUNTY – 4,841 (+6) | 85 (+0)
DESOTO COUNTY – 4,419 (+4) | 96 (+0)
GLADES COUNTY – 974 (+2) | 19 (+0)