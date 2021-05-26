newsbreak-logo
Myrtle Beach, SC

Golf Ball Drop Fundraiser with The Rotary Club of Myrtle Beach

By WMBF News Staff
WMBF
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMYRTLE BEACH, SC (RELEASE) -The Rotary Club of Myrtle Beach has announced its inaugural golf ball drop, a fundraiser to benefit local charities. If you would like tickets, email dhovisrotary@sccoast.net. The event, scheduled for June 1, will feature 1,000 golf balls dropped by helicopter. First, second, and third-place prizes will...

Related
Myrtle Beach, SCmyrtlebeachsc.com

Carolina Country Music Festival Is 23 Days Away

The Myrtle Beach Country Music Festival will kick off June 10th and run to June 12th on the grounds of the former Myrtle Beach Pavilion. The event is completely sold out. Details on the event follow the pictures of performers here. WHEN. June 10-13, 2021. Thursday | Gates Open at...
Myrtle Beach, SCmanninglive.com

Carolina Dance Academy Wins Big

In Myrtle Beach last weekend, Carolina Dance Academy competed against dozens of dance studios from around the state and area for prestigious top honors at Showstopper, the largest Dance Competition in the Country. Their entries placed as follows: “Sitting on the Dock of the Bay” received 8th place overall in Teen Performance Large, Kinslee Duke received 7th place overall in Mini Performance Solo, Ashley Rae Hodge received 9th place overall in Teen Performance Solo, “Wizard of Oz” received 2nd place overall in Mini Performance Large, “Glory” received 10th place overall in Senior Performance Small, “Cupcake Social Club” received 5th place overall in Mini Performance Large, “Le Jazz Hot” received 7th place overall in Junior Performance Large, Abby Owens received 7th place overall in Senior Performance Solo, Haley Cruse received 7th place overall in Senior Performance Solo, Hailey Lynch received 7th place overall in Senior Performance Solo, Audrey Bennett received 8th place overall in Senior Performance Solo, Maddie Clark received 7th place overall in Teen Performance Solo, “Feel it Still” received 1st place overall in Senior Performance Duet/Trio, “Heros” received 4th place overall in Teen Performance Super, “Bang Bang” received 7th place overall in Teen Performance Large, “Never Let Me Go” received 6th place overall in Senior Performance Large, and Carolina Dance Academy received 17 platinum awards; 16 gold awards; This qualifies them to go to the Showstopper National Finals in either Sandusky, Mashantucket, Myrtle Beach, Kissimmee, Anaheim, or Galveston this summer.
Museumscoladaily.com

State Museum now offering discounted tickets to SNAP recipients

The South Carolina State Museum has joined Museums For All, a program to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build museum-going habits. The program supports families receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits, and allows visiting the museum for $2 per person, up to four people. Those interested must present their SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card.
Myrtle Beach, SCWMBF

Trolley Tours about Myrtle Beach History

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -There are four different trolley tours offered to learn about Myrtle Beach history. Myrtle Beach History, Movies and Music. Early Myrtle Beach and The War Years. Local Folklore and Family Fortunes Near Myrtle Beach. Myrtle Beach History and Catered Reception. Book your tour now on Tripadvisor!
Myrtle Beach, SCThe Post and Courier

GolfPass ranks Myrtle Beach as world's 13th-best golf destination

MYRTLE BEACH – Thirteen is usually an unlucky number, but not for golf courses in Myrtle Beach. On May 14, GolfPass, a subscription-based website created by the NBC Sports Group, ranked Myrtle Beach as the world’s 13th-best golf destination on its list of “Top 100 Golf Destinations in the World”.
Myrtle Beach, SCUS News and World Report

Myrtle Beach Bike Week Rebounds From 2020 Pandemic Slump

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina motorcyclists' event attracted large numbers of bikers from across the United States this year, after the 2020 gathering was diminished by the coronavirus pandemic. Myrtle Beach Bike Week event began May 7 wrapped up Sunday. The Sun News reported that hundreds of...
Myrtle Beach, SCmyrtlebeachsc.com

Sea Turtles Begin Nesting In Myrtle Beach This Weekend

Mother Sea Turtles will swim in from the shore and begin building nests and laying eggs on the beach this weekend. Sea turtles use beaches and the lower dunes to nest and lay their eggs. Sea turtles deposit an average of about 100 eggs in each nest and lay between 3 and 7 nests during the nesting season.
Myrtle Beach, SCmapquest.com

6 Best Courses to Play in N. Myrtle Beach, SC

It is uncommon that we stumble upon such interesting courses in a town the size of N. Myrtle Beach, SC, so let me to introduce them. Here is an review of many fantastic courses to try. Tidewater Golf Club. An entertaining green to visit while in N. Myrtle Beach is...
Conway, SCWMBF

Enjoy the three 810 Billiards and Bowling locations along the Grand Strand

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) -810 Billiards and Bowling has three locations around the Grand Strand in Conway, The Market Common and North Myrtle Beach. They have food, drinks and fun! You can bowl, watch a game at the sports bar with a great cocktail and order some great food. This is a great place to have some fun with family and friends.
Conway, SCWMBF

Dining With Dockery: 810 Billiards & Bowling

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - 810 Billards & Bowling offers more than just fun and games! In this week’s Dining with Dockery, Andrew heads to Conway for the location off of 501 just south of Conway. From happy hour to a late-night snack, 810 offers a fun and memorable experience...
Socastee, SCmyhorrynews.com

Bike week roars back in the Rat Hole in Socastee

On Friday, the Rat Hole in Socastee was back in business for Bike Week. Speakers blared southern rock and country music throughout the compound, where RVs loomed behind long rows of motorcycles in the grass, while dozens of maskless boomers and GenXers filed into the stands to watch biker games and mingle over beers.
North Myrtle Beach, SCmyrtlebeachsc.com

Barefoot Landing Announces List Of New Shops For 2021

The Area’s Only Waterway Shopping, Dining And Entertainment Destination Welcomes New Specialty Shops And A Café To The Lineup, While Property Makeover Continues. Barefoot Landing announced a number of new businesses opening, as well as recent and upcoming renovations at its North Myrtle Beach experiential retail complex, located along the Intracoastal Waterway.