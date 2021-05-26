newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Podcast

Tom Haberstroh’s mother is still alive, much to the surprise of Dan Le Batard

By Joe Lucia
Awful Announcing
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday’s edition of the South Beach Sessions podcast, Dan Le Batard had a painfully awkward exchange with new Meadowlark Media colleague Tom Haberstroh. At around the 30 minute mark, Le Batard brings up Haberstroh’s mother Patty, her battle with ALS, and how she inspires him. Only Le Batard discusses Haberstroh’s mother as if she had passed away…which she has not. That led to this incredibly/awkward exchange.

awfulannouncing.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Le Batard
Person
Ryan
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Westport#Espn#Meadowlark Media#The Als Pepper Challenge#Espn#South Beach Sessions#Upping Le Batard#Southbeachsessions Dan#Pic#Als Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Podcast
Related
SportsHouston Chronicle

John Skipper and Dan Le Batard's ESPN exits led to a friendship - and a new media challenger

On the last day of Dan Le Batard's ESPN radio show in January, John Skipper flew to Miami to watch from a studio inside South Beach's Clevelander hotel. Skipper, the former president of ESPN, knew the place, and the people, well: He'd had the studio built to give ESPN a physical outpost in Miami, which he viewed as crucial to increasing Hispanic viewership. Le Batard, the son of Cuban exiles whom Skipper brought to the network, recorded his radio and TV shows there. "A janitor's closet in a South Beach hotel," Le Batard called it.
EntertainmentThe Big Lead

Kate Fagan and Tom Haberstroh Joining Meadowlark Media

Meadowlark Media has added Kate Fagan and Tom Haberstroh as full-time contributors, The Big Lead has learned. Both are expected to appear regularly on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz and across the Le Batard and Friends network as well as contribute to various other projects the content shop explores.
BusinessPosted by
The Spun

2 More Former ESPNers Joining Dan Le Batard’s Media Company

Two more former ESPN employees have officially signed on with Meadowlark Media, the company founded by Dan Le Batard and ex-ESPN boss John Skipper. Writer and commentator Kate Fagan and NBA insider Tom Haberstroh are joining Meadowlark. The Big Lead first reported the news on Tuesday morning. Fagan worked at...
BusinessThe Big Lead

Allow Le Batard and Friends to Reintroduce Themselves

A week after Meadowlark Media announced a $50 million partnership with DraftKings, nearly two-dozen of the company's employees gathered around a rectangular table in a chilly Miami conference room to discuss the next steps forward. To hear about the grand vision in the most detail to date. To further hammer out what kind of song the venture will sing.
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

James Caan Weighs In on Hip-Hop Mount Rushmore Debate

You can’t judge a book by its cover … is exactly what you might say when James Caan reveals himself to be a hip-hop head — who’s got a take on the G.O.A.T.s of the last decade. Indeed … Sonny Corleone himself waded into the now-viral music debate over who...
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Rich Paul Claps Back At Critics Who Claim LeBron Owns Part Of Klutch Sports

Rich Paul is one of the most well-known agents in all of sports media and as it stands, Klutch Sports is the most relevant sports agency in the NBA world. For years, there have been rumors and reports that LeBron James actually owns a portion of the business and that Paul is helping to bring free agents to Los Angeles, as a result.
CelebritiesThe Big Lead

Stephen A. Smith Stays Off the Weed

Stephen A. Smith has many notable catchphrases as ESPN's biggest personality. None is more famous than his plea for people to "stay off the weed." It's impossible to pinpoint any one moment where that saying became his go-to, but there is a 14-minute compilation on YouTube of all of his weed rants, most of which include the phrase.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

The Undertaker Responds To Bad Bunny’s Comments About Pro Wrestling

Bad Bunny appeared on the season 4 premiere of HBO’s The Shop: Uninterrupted on Friday night. Bunny joined music mogul Jay-Z, WNBA star Nneka Ogwumike and marketing executive Paul Rivera on the show, co-hosted by LeBron James and Maverick Carter. During his interview, the rapper was asked if wrestling was...
UFCBleacher Report

Chuck Liddell Not Interested in Jake Paul Fight; 'I'd Hurt Him'

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell said he doesn't have interest in a boxing match with YouTube star Jake Paul despite some prior trash talk hinting a fight was possible. "He's not good enough to fight me," Liddell told TMZ Sports in an interview released Saturday. "It just doesn't...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Shaq Was Disgusted By Charles Barkley’s Comment On Sunday

Charles Barkley made a proclamation on Sunday night that prompted co-analyst Shaquille O’Neal to walk off the TNT set. Earlier on Sunday, Barkley proclaimed that Brooklyn Nets point guard James Harden might be the best one-on-one player he’s ever seen. “Now, he’s not as good as Michael and Kobe, I...
Los Angeles, CAGossip Cop

Anthony Davis Girlfriend: What We Know About His Love Life In 2021

Is Anthony Davis‘ girlfriend Marlen P. actually his wife? Over the last two years, rumors have circulated that the Lakers star and his very private partner secretly tied the knot. Unfortunately, the gossip was complicated by separate whispers that Davis had been unfaithful to his woman. Through it all, neither AD nor Marlen has ever made public remarks about their relationship. We give them props for successfully maintaining their privacy, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t looking for clues about their status! Find out what we know about Davis and Marlen’s history and where we think they stand today.