Tom Haberstroh’s mother is still alive, much to the surprise of Dan Le Batard
On Wednesday’s edition of the South Beach Sessions podcast, Dan Le Batard had a painfully awkward exchange with new Meadowlark Media colleague Tom Haberstroh. At around the 30 minute mark, Le Batard brings up Haberstroh’s mother Patty, her battle with ALS, and how she inspires him. Only Le Batard discusses Haberstroh’s mother as if she had passed away…which she has not. That led to this incredibly/awkward exchange.awfulannouncing.com