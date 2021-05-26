Tom Haberstroh’s mother is still alive, much to the surprise of Dan Le Batard

Is Anthony Davis‘ girlfriend Marlen P. actually his wife? Over the last two years, rumors have circulated that the Lakers star and his very private partner secretly tied the knot. Unfortunately, the gossip was complicated by separate whispers that Davis had been unfaithful to his woman. Through it all, neither AD nor Marlen has ever made public remarks about their relationship. We give them props for successfully maintaining their privacy, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t looking for clues about their status! Find out what we know about Davis and Marlen’s history and where we think they stand today.