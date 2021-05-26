Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

The Two New Exxon Board Members Poised to Shake up Insular Culture

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

HOUSTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) -The first Exxon Mobil directors not appointed by the company include an executive versed in renewable fuels and a "prudent" risk taker and disrupter poised to challenge the oil company's ways, said people familiar with his career. Activists pressing Exxon to cut spending, boost returns and prepare...

money.usnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Refining#Oil Company#Carlyle Group#Corporate Culture#Chevron#Company Culture#Business Culture#Two New Exxon Board#Reuters#Marathon Petroleum#Smurfit Kappa Group#Bp#Royal Dutch Shell#Sankey Research#Exxon Mobil#Neste Oyj#Turner Mason Co#Shareholders#Shake#Investors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Businesskdal610.com

New Exxon board member Hietala brings business transformation experience

HELSINKI (Reuters) – Exxon Mobil’s newly elected board member Kaisa Hietala says her work at Finnish refiner and biofuel producer Neste makes her more than just a champion of biofuels, she also has experience transforming a business. Tiny hedge fund Engine No. 1 led a shareholder revolt last week to...
Businessnewsverses.com

Activist agency Engine No. 1 claims third Exxon board seat

A 3rd Exxon board seat has been claimed by Engine No. 1, the activist agency that is been focusing on the oil big over its dependence on fossil fuels, the corporate mentioned in an announcement Wednesday. The announcement, which continues to be based mostly on preliminary outcomes, follows the upstart...
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

Chevron CEO signals he’s open to selling Canadian oilsands stake

Chevron Corp. would consider selling its 20 per cent stake in a Canadian oilsands mine as its faces investor pressure to do more to curb emissions and fight climate change. The oil producer’s stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.’s Athabasca oilsands project generates “pretty good cash flow” without needing much capital “but I wouldn’t deem it a strategic position,” chief executive officer Michael Wirth said at Bernstein’s 37th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference.
Businessinvezz.com

Engine No. 1 expands its board presence at Exxon

Engine No. 1 has won the third seat on Exxon's Board. Engine No. 1 has been pressuring Exxon to embrace a faster transition to a low-carbon future. The activist firm received the backing of some well-known investment management and proxy advisory firms. The activist investment firm Engine No. 1 has...
Energy IndustryCNBC

Morgan Stanley says keep buying Exxon as new board members accelerate clean energy transformation

Morgan Stanley is doubling down on its bullish outlook for Exxon in the wake of activist firm Engine No. 1 claiming a third board seat at the oil giant. The firm said that now, with 25% of Exxon's board made up of activists pushing for environmental, social and corporate governance criteria or ESG, the company will be forced to prioritize spending and projects around the energy transition.
Energy IndustryPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Challengers unseat third Exxon board member in climate fight

NEW YORK — (AP) — Exxon Mobil shareholders have unseated a third board member in their bid to force the oil giant to deal more aggressively with climate change. The company announced Wednesday that three candidates nominated by a dissident group of shareholders, called Engine No. 1, had been elected to its board of directors. Preliminary tallies last week had two of the challengers winning seats.
Energy Industrymarketscale.com

BP Bolsters Clean Energy Push With U.S. Solar Deal

(Bloomberg) — BP Plc made a big stride in reaching its low-carbon generation target with a brace of solar power deals unveiled Tuesday. The oil and gas giant agreed to buy 9 gigawatts of solar projects in the U.S. from 7X Energy, London-based BP said in a statement. It’s joint venture Lightsource BP is also entering the Greek market with a 640-megawatt solar development it won at auction in partnership with local company Kiefer TEK.
Energy Industrybtlonline.org

ExxonMobil on Losing End of Stockholder Climate Rebellion

May 26 may go down in history as one of the gloomiest days for the world’s fossil fuel industry. Three events on that day may be a harbinger of change to come for oil companies that have largely resisted altering their business model to address the global climate crisis. In...
Energy IndustryKTEN.com

A third climate activist is expected to be elected to Exxon's board

ExxonMobil said it expects a third activist shareholder will be elected to its board of directors, following a contentious vote. Votes are still being tallied, and the results remain preliminary. But Exxon acknowledged after its shareholder meeting last week that two of its board seats went to climate activist hedge fund Engine No. 1. On Wednesday, the oil company said a third Engine No. 1 nominee beat out one of Exxon's preferred directors.
Energy IndustryDallas News

Exxon activist wins a third board seat in preliminary vote

Irving-based Exxon Mobil Corp. said Wednesday that activist investor Engine No. 1 has expanded its presence on the oil giant’s board to three seats, according to preliminary vote tallies. The initial counts show the newest nominee from Engine No. 1′s slate elected to Exxon’s 12-member board is private-equity investor Alexander...
Energy Industrytrefis.com

Banking On Renewables? Pick BP Stock Over Exxon

In a historic move, Engine No.1, an activist investor group, won two seats on Exxon Mobil’s (NYSE: XOM) board. Considering a paradigm shift at other major oil companies including, BP (NYSE: BP) and Royal Dutch Shell toward the renewable energy business, Exxon’s focus on oil has been a concern for investors. Notably, the company projects its operating cash flow to increase from $30 billion in 2021 to around $35 billion in 2025, assisted by new upstream investments and recovering benchmark prices. Interestingly, the company is focused on atmospheric carbon capture instead of expanding its renewable energy portfolio. While investor returns from conventional oil and renewables depend on government policies and market factors, Trefis highlights the key differences in the long-term strategy of Exxon Mobil and BP in this article. Our interactive dashboard, Buy Or Fear Exxon Mobil Stock, depicts historical stock price, revenues, and earnings of Exxon Mobil.
StocksBusiness Insider

Engine No. 1 Strengthen Their Clutch On Exxon Mobil

(RTTNews) - Hedge fund Engine No. 1 has managed to win a third seat on the board of oil giant Exxon Mobil (XOM), after it claimed two seats in the 12-person board last week. Engine No.1 had nominated four candidates for the posts for which the voting during the annual shareholders meeting was intense and it was difficult to call. However, on Wednesday Exxon has announced that another Engine No. 1 nominee, Alexander Karsner has joined the board with Gregory Goff and Kaisa Hietala. Karsner is a strategist at Alphabet Inc (GOOG).
Energy Industryworldoil.com

Chevron open to sale of Canadian oil sands stake to meet green goals

CALGARY (Bloomberg) – Chevron CEO Mike Wirth signaled he would consider selling its 20% stake in a Canadian oil sands mine as its faces investor pressure to do more to curb emissions and fight climate change. The oil producer’s stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.’s Athabasca oil sands project generates...
Energy IndustryMoney Morning

Why Shell Stock Is a Better Buy Than Exxon Now

Two oil supermajors. Two stocks rising on higher oil prices. And two completely different approaches to alternative energy. That approach makes Shell stock the better buy over Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM). Last month, an activist hedge fund gained two board seats at Exxon in an effort to push the...
Energy Industryvoonze.com

BP goes from tortoise to hare after several setbacks for other oil companies

Bernard Looney must be very satisfied. Since proudly presenting his plan to move BP away from fossil fuels last September, the chief executive of the British oil company has seen the company’s price perform worse than that of its European and American rivals. After the triple blow that the oil industry has suffered in just over a week, that discount should disappear.
IndustryBloomberg

Exxon May Be Corporate America’s Canary in the Coal Mine

Sign up to receive the Bloomberg Green newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Last week’s shakeup of Exxon Mobil Corp.’s board of directors is by most accounts a clear signal to corporate America that ambivalence and greenwashing will no longer be enough when it comes to addressing the climate crisis.
Businesstexasstandard.org

Activist Hedge Fund Grabs Two Seats On Exxon Mobil’s Board Of Directors

Texas-based oil giant Exxon Mobil Corp. saw a major shakeup in the boardroom last week, with a new activist investor group called Engine No. 1 grabbing two spots on the company’s board of directors. The hedge fund has been targeting Exxon since December with its “Reenergize Exxon” campaign, pushing the company to rethink its business strategy in a time when green energy and climate activism is becoming increasingly mainstream.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

ExxonMobil (XOM) says shareholders are expected to elect nine ExxonMobil nominees and three Engine No. 1 nominees

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ExxonMobil today updated preliminary results for the election of directors at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 26, 2021. Based on estimates by the company's proxy solicitor, shareholders are expected to elect nine ExxonMobil nominees and three Engine No. 1 nominees.