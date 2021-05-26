Cancel
Editorial Roundup: U.S.

Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 8 days ago

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:. In recent months, Europe has watched impotently from the sidelines as Alexander Lukashenko brutally reasserted his illegitimate authority over the population of Belarus. The protest movement that threatened the survival of his regime after fraudulent 2020 elections has, for the time being, been subjugated: a combination of state violence, media suppression, incarceration and torture has battered a people into temporary submission. The modest sanctions imposed by the European Union and the United States have had limited effect, while deepening the dependency of 'œEurope's last dictator' on Vladimir Putin's largesse and goodwill.

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

