PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic is bringing a rebuilt team to this year’s European Championship. The Czechs have qualified for the continental tournament for the seventh straight time but the future didn’t look so bright five years ago. The team finished last in its Euro 2016 group with only one point and major stars Petr Čech and Tomáš Rosický were among several mainstay players who retired. The failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia inevitably followed and further deepened the crisis. Urgent action was needed to turn things around and Jaroslav Šilhavý turned out to be the right choice as coach.