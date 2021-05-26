Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Miner ENRC’s lawsuit ignores evidence, UK’s SFO tells London trial

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – A London lawsuit brought against the UK’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) by ENRC, a mining company at the centre of an eight-year corruption investigation, lacks evidence and should never have been brought, a lawyer for the agency told a court on Wednesday. Simon Colton told London’s High...

wtvbam.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Gerrard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Mining#Uk#Bribery#Africa#Criminal Investigation#Criminal Court#Trial Court#Enrc#Reuters#Serious Fraud Office#Kazakh#London S High Court#Senior Enrc Management#Sfo Contacts#Accusation#Uk#Misfeasance#Authority#Client
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
U.K.
News Break
Investigation
Related
BusinessThe Guardian

Amigo faces insolvency after UK court rejects compensation cap

The sub-prime lender Amigo faces potential collapse after confirming that it will not appeal against a high court decision that blocked a scheme to cap customer compensation. Amigo, which charges 49.9% interest and requires borrowers to provide a friend or family member to act as a guarantor, said it would “consider all options” and was looking at an alternative scheme to manage the costs of a surge in customer compensation claims.
Public Healthnaked capitalism

Dominic Cummings: How the UK Ignored Evidence That the Virus is Airborne

By Trish Greenhalgh, Professor of Primary Care Health Sciences, University of Oxford. Originally published at The Conversation. “I think we are absolutely fucked. I think this country is heading for disaster. I think we’re going to kill thousands of people.” According to Dominic Cummings, those were the words spoken by the then deputy cabinet secretary Helen MacNamara on March 13 2020 when she realised that the UK had no plan for dealing with the unfolding COVID crisis.
Marketsdecrypt.co

UK Regulator Forces Removal of Crypto Exchange's Bitcoin Ads in London

Bitcoin advertisements have been appearing through London's public transport system. Image: Shutterstock. The U.K. Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has forced the crypto exchange Luno to remove its large-scale Bitcoin advertising campaign throughout London's public transport system. The ASA deemed the ads spread across London’s underground irresponsible and misleading. “If you're...
Marketstheblockcrypto.com

London's leading finance lobbyists call on UK policymakers to set global pace on crypto

On Tuesday, a major UK trade association put out an extensive report calling on policymakers to issue clearer rules on crypto in the country. Named for London's famed financial district, TheCityUK is one of the most powerful forces in British finance lobbying. The organization prefaces its report with hope for the UK to "take a world-leading position in this high-growth, high-potential sector."
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Miner ENRC rounds on UK's SFO, Dechert in London court battle

A former lawyer of Kazakh mining company ENRC turned on his own client and effectively invited the UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) to launch a corruption investigation eight years ago out of personal greed, London's High Court heard on Monday. Opening a highly anticipated London High Court trial, Nathan Pillow,...
Economymining.com

Billionaire mining moguls fight SFO in $99 million trial

Billionaire mining tycoons said the U.K.’s fraud prosecutor’s desperation for a high-profile scalp made it a “willing” audience for their “bullying” lawyer accused of leaking confidential information and inciting a criminal probe that’s dragged on for almost a decade. The 11-week London trial between Kazakh miner Eurasian Natural Resources Corp....
Politicswibqam.com

UK’s Johnson tells China: we believe in rule of the sea

LONDON (Reuters) – The visit of Britain’s Carrier Strike Group in an operation involving 40 nations to the South China Sea is not designed to antagonise, but show countries such as China that it believes in the international law of the sea, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday. Johnson...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Amigo considering insolvency as won't appeal court defeat

Amigo Holdings PLC - Bournemouth-based provider of guarantor loans - Says board considering all options for company, including insolvency, after Amigo decides to not appeal the rejection by the UK High Court of its scheme to settle compensation claims. Also considering the possibility of promoting another scheme of arrangement to avoid insolvency. "The issues and challenges facing Amigo are complex, and Amigo will continue to liaise in the coming weeks with its regulator the Financial Conduct Authority to seek to address its concerns as quickly as possible," Amigo says Tuesday. The scheme was rejected by the court after the FCA raised objections, saying it wasn't fair to customers in its current form. "Without a scheme, Amigo faces insolvency as it will be unable to satisfy its customer compensation claims as well as meeting the legally binding funding obligations owed to its secured creditors," Chief Executive Officer Gary Jennison says.
Businessfinextra.com

Canadian Firm Alphawave’s UK IPO Shows London Stock Exchange Still Has Pulling Power

Alphawave IP Group has its sights firmly set on a London Stock Exchange (LSE) listing with share prices ranging from £3.75 to £4.30 - amounting to a valuation of up to £3.2 billion according to bookrunner JP Morgan. As a Canadian firm, Alphawave’s choice to debut in London is a significant indicator that despite COVID-19 and Brexit uncertainty, the LSE is still capable of showcasing pulling power for up and coming unicorn companies.
Worldtribuneledgernews.com

Ex-judges, law firm file complaints in bribery scandal

May 31—Two former senior judges have filed complaints with crime police against a website that published reports accusing them of being involved in the Toyota bribery case. Former Supreme Court president Direk Ingkhaninan said on Monday he would let the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) decide on how to take action but, in his view, this was a defamation case.
Fraud Crimesrock947.com

Banker first to be jailed in German tax fraud scandal

DUESSELDORF (Reuters) – A former executive at private bank M.M. Warburg on Tuesday became the first banker to be jailed over a multi-year scam to bilk the German state of billions of euros by filing bogus claims for tax rebates on stock dividends. A court in Bonn handed down a...
EconomyTelegraph

Small investors battle China’s bid for London-listed lithium miner

Small investors fighting a potential takeover of London-listed lithium miner Bacanora by a Chinese mining giant believe their campaign is gaining traction after the company fired a shot across their bow reminding them of City rules. The small shareholders, who claim to number about 400 individual investors holding 6pc of...
EconomySlipped Disc

Shakeout at London’s South Bank

The directionless riverside arts centre has a new chair and vice chair. Susan Gilchrist, the chair, reaches the end of her five-year board term in July. She will be succeeded by Misan Harriman (pictured), founder of What We Seee, a media content, tech and commerce company. Her deputy David Kershaw...