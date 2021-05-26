Cancel
High School

Serra boys basketball gets early start in the CIF-SS playoffs

By Damian Calhoun
Daily Breeze
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Serra boys basketball team opened the CIF Southern Section playoffs one day ahead of schedule. The Cavaliers agreed with host La Habra to move the Division 2AA first-round game to Tuesday to avoid a conflict with La Habra’s graduation on Wednesday. “It was an easy call,” Serra coach Bernard...

