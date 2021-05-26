3 Powerful Ways for Businesses to Beat the Pandemic

Adaptation is a survival strategy that nature has adopted successfully for the most part. As National Geographic notes, adaptation is derived from the challenges an organism faces in its environment. While a business isn't a living organism, it does show a distinct ability to adapt in trying times. The recent Covid-19 pandemic is one of the most considerable challenges that businesses have faced in decades. The combination of uncertainty in the economy and the fear for workers' and colleagues' safety has created a dynamic that has forced businesses to adapt or fail.