On Saturday evening, Manchester City and Chelsea meet in Porto for the most anticipated match at club level in Europe. It’s the Champions League final. Brought by City five years ago to give them a Champions League winners’ dimension, Guardiola finally managed to push his team at its best. The showdown in Porto will be City’s first-ever Champions League final and Guardiola’s first since 2011. Since then, the Catalonian genius played four semi-finals (three as Bayern coach and one with Barcelona), but only managed to reach the quarter-finals at City on three occasions (2018, 2019, 2020), also being knocked out once in the last-16 round (2017).