Niles, MI

Former Niles chamber president dies at 85

By Sarah Culton
Niles Daily Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNILES — The greater Niles business community has lost one of its greatest supporters. Past president of the Four Flags Area Chamber of Commerce Director Ron Sather, 85, died Tuesday at his home in Buchanan. The former Niles resident served 15 years as the chamber director prior to his retirement in 2013. Additionally, he served as past president of both the Retail Trade Council and the Merchants Association, as well as Director at Large for the Federated Garden Clubs of Michigan. He was also involved in the Four Flags Garden Club, United Way, Junior Achievement, Civitan and Rotary.

leaderpub.com
Niles, MI
Business
City
Rochester, MI
