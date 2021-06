Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah been a Cleveland Browns fan since he was a kid. For one main reason, the orange and brown team colors. This year things are different for the Cleveland Browns. Free agents, league veterans, and 2021 rookies are wanting to claim a spot on the Browns roster. Who wouldn’t? The Browns are coming off of a hot season, that even ended with a post season run. The desire for recent draft pick, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, to play for the Browns has been in his blood since he was a kid.