Benton County, MN

Man Accused of Running From Police With a Hatchet Charged in Benton County Court

By Jennifer Lewerenz
knsiradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) – The St. Cloud man accused of running from police and threatening officers with a hatchet is now charged with three felonies. A woman at a home on the 400 block of 2nd Street Southeast called police about 11:25 a.m. on May 21st to say as she was breaking up with her ex-boyfriend, Malique Isiah Shaqur Hanson, had used a knife to slash the tires on her car. She says Hanson also smashed her car’s windshield before leaving the scene on foot.

