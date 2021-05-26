Man Accused of Running From Police With a Hatchet Charged in Benton County Court
(KNSI) – The St. Cloud man accused of running from police and threatening officers with a hatchet is now charged with three felonies. A woman at a home on the 400 block of 2nd Street Southeast called police about 11:25 a.m. on May 21st to say as she was breaking up with her ex-boyfriend, Malique Isiah Shaqur Hanson, had used a knife to slash the tires on her car. She says Hanson also smashed her car’s windshield before leaving the scene on foot.knsiradio.com