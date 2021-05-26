Man Accused of Running From Police With a Hatchet Charged in Benton County Court

(St. Cloud, MN) -- A Stearns County jury is acquitting a St. Cloud teen accused of shooting a police officer during a struggle last summer. Nineteen-year-old Sumaree Boose was found not guilty of first-degree assault-use of deadly force against a peace officer Friday. Authorities were looking for Boose June 15th after watching a Facebook Live video of him with a handgun in his pocket. Police saw Boose fleeing from a gas station and an officer was shot in the hand during a struggle trying to take him into custody. Boose was also injured in the altercation. The incident triggered civil unrest in Saint Cloud when a false report circulated on social media that a white officer had shot a black man.