No new movies by Timothée Chalamet yet? Heart-wrenching. We’re in the midst of the worst health crisis the world has ever experienced. It’s quite disheartening to witness the struggles of billions of people. Everyone has been affected due to coronavirus, including several industries such as the film industry. Although Chalamet made his debut in 2014, as a high school student in Jason Reitman’s Men, Women & Children, and played the role of Matthew McConaughey’s son in the movie Interstellar, the public reception of his glorious presence took place in Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me By Your Name.