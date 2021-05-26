Cancel
Brazil Senate recalls current, ex-health ministers to COVID-19 probe

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian senators conducting a high-profile inquiry into President Jair Bolsonaro’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday voted to recall the current and former health ministers for more testimony, as well as summon nine state governors for the first time. Senators are grilling government officials and other...

