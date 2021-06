AUSTIN, TX – On Saturday, May 15, Governor Greg Abbott signed House Bill 1831 into law. Supported by The County & District Clerks’ Association of Texas, HB 1831 allows for county and district clerks to carry over up to 10 hours of continuing education credits from the current calendar year into the upcoming calendar year. The Association noted that this carryover is necessary because unforeseen circumstances – such as the COVID-19 pandemic – may make it difficult for clerks to acquire the necessary credit hours in the prescribed time frame.