Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Abilene, KS

Plans to open new restaurant in Abilene hotel break down

By Staff reports
The Manhattan Mercury
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlans between the former Brookville Hotel and Munson’s Prime Steakhouse to reopen a new restaurant attraction in Abilene have broken down, owners said Tuesday. Deanna and Charles Munson of Munson’s Prime, the Junction City steakhouse that burned down in February, and Mark and Connie Martin of the Brookville Hotel, which closed in October during the pandemic, had previously announced they were joining forces to reopen under a new brand, Legacy Kansas, within the old hotel by late June.

themercury.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Abilene, KS
Restaurants
Kansas State
Kansas Restaurants
Junction City, KS
Food & Drinks
City
Abilene, KS
City
Junction City, KS
Abilene, KS
Food & Drinks
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
Junction City, KS
Lifestyle
Abilene, KS
Lifestyle
Kansas State
Kansas Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreclosure#Food Drink#Open Space#October#Office Space#Meeting Space#Menu Items#The Brookville Hotel#Legacy Kansas#Facebook#State S Office#Restaurant#Attractions#February#Summer Travel Demands#Company#Property Taxes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Wilsey, KSPosted by
Wilsey Daily

Wilsey events calendar

1. Lyon County Community Baby Shower session 2; 2. Magic Mike Tribute Show - Junction City, KS; 3. D.S. Memorial Day (5K) Run; 4. Girls In Gis Kansas-Manhattan Event; 5. POSTPONED: Kaiserslautern English Comedy Night;
Junction City, KSreecenichols.com

Junction City, KS 66441

No Specials!! This well maintained 3 bedroom, two and half bath home is located in an established and desirable neighborhood. Close to Ft Riley and Milford Lake. Oversized kitchen and living room w/ large dining room area for entertaining with French doors that lead out to a large fenced in backyard and patio. Roomy Master suit! Downstairs features a wood burning fireplace with a very spacious additional living room. This home will not last long in this area with this fantastic price. Contact Casey Maransani at 620-232-0822 or casey_maransani@hotmail.com for your private tour.
Junction City, KSWIBW

Volunteer Match Day to be held in Junction City on Saturday

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Volunteer Match Day will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Junction City Municipal Building Gymnasium. Nonprofit organizations and groups needing volunteers will be at one site. Organizations will have tables set up in the gym. Community members wanting to volunteer can learn and sign up to help meet volunteer needs that exist in the community.
Junction City, KSWIBW

Junction City Municipal Swimming Pool to open June 5th

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Upgrades are being made to the local swimming pool and the search is on for qualified lifeguards for this upcoming summer. According to Pool Manager Josh Gray, the pool is scheduled to open on June 5. He said this week five more lifeguards are needed. “So if anyone 15 or above would like to apply we’re certainly looking to fill that position.”
Posted by
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Final plat approved for new dollar store location

Abilene is on its way to getting a Family Dollar store following action by the Abilene City Commission Monday afternoon. City leaders approved the final plat for the American Addition, located in the 1700 block of North Buckeye — with the added stipulation that the street serving the location be named East Hilltop Drive.
Junction City, KSPosted by
JC Post

Farmer's Market begins 2021 run

There were 17 vendors for the initial Farmer's Market of the year in Junction City. The event was held last Thursday in the parking lot of the JC Naz Church, 1025 South Washington Street. The Farmer's Market will continue every Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the same location. Organizers started...
KWCH.com

Abilene’s iconic Brookville Hotel announces plans for reopening under new partnership, name

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An iconic restaurant in Abilene on Tuesday, May 4, announced plans to reopen next month under a new name with a new, but familiar partner. The Brookville Hotel closed last September when business took a hit from COVID-19. The restaurant isn’t reopening alone. It’s doing so alongside another popular destination restaurant that was just a few miles away.
Kansas StatePosted by
JC Post

1st Great Kansas Fishing Derby

From now until July 31 the Great Kansas Fishing Derby is under way. According to the Geary County Fish & Game Association at least 500 tagged fish have been been placed in selected Kansas public water bodies. Pre-registration is not required and participation is free. Kansas Department of Wildlife Parks...
tsnews.com

One more chapter: Administrator Ron Marsh to leave Clearwater for Abilene

CLEARWATER – A new chapter will begin June 1 for Ron Marsh. That’s when Clearwater’s city administrator will take on the same role in the city of Abilene. The Clearwater city council accepted Marsh’s resignation at its meeting on April 27.“It’s an opportunity for my career, a little bit bigger town. It’s more of a standalone town,” he said.Abilene has a population of nearly 6,400 people, more than twice that of Clearwater’s 2,500 residents.Marsh has long been involved ...