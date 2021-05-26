Plans to open new restaurant in Abilene hotel break down

Plans between the former Brookville Hotel and Munson’s Prime Steakhouse to reopen a new restaurant attraction in Abilene have broken down, owners said Tuesday. Deanna and Charles Munson of Munson’s Prime, the Junction City steakhouse that burned down in February, and Mark and Connie Martin of the Brookville Hotel, which closed in October during the pandemic, had previously announced they were joining forces to reopen under a new brand, Legacy Kansas, within the old hotel by late June.