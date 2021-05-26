newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Ford: Electric vehicles to be 40% of global sales by 2030

By TOM KRISHER
TribTown.com
 5 days ago

DETROIT — Ford expects 40% of its global sales to be battery-electric vehicles by 2030 as it adds billions to what it’s spending to develop them. The automaker said in a presentation for investors Wednesday that it will add about $8 billion to its EV development spending from this year to 2025. That brings the total spend to nearly $20 billion as Ford begins to develop and build batteries in a joint venture with SK Innovation of South Korea.

www.tribtown.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jim Hackett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Ford F Series#Commercial Vehicles#General Electric#Electric Power#Passenger Vehicles#Detroit#European#General Motors#Exxon Mobil#Mustang Mach E#Evs#U S Ford#Wall Street#Ford Partner Volkswagen#Global Sales#Electric Versions#Combustion Vehicles#Battery Electric Vehicles#Pickup Truck Sales
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Economy
News Break
Volkswagen
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
Country
China
Related
EconomyInvestorPlace

Lucid Motors Stock Is A Higher-Risk Version Of Tesla

There’s a lot to like about Lucid Motors stock and its SPAC partner Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV). Lucid is a pure-play on electric vehicles, one of the hottest and potentially biggest growth markets out there today. Unfortunately, Lucid Motors stock has too many unanswered questions at this point to...
EconomyBayStreet.ca

Why Ford Soared To New Heights Last Week

For the first time in more than a decade, Ford Motor (NYSE:F) shares rose on a solid fundamental shift. The company confirmed its electric vehicle plans at its investor plant held on May 26, 2021. The once out-of-favor automotive firm is now catching up with General Motors’ (NYSE:GM) EV plans.
Carschargedevs.com

Ford EV head: “We are not in this to build a couple of trucks.”

Over the years, Charged has reported on many EV initiatives from major automakers. These have always been announced with great fanfare, and promises of “commitment” to electrification, but after a couple of years and a couple thousand EV sales, most of these “new eras” have quietly faded away (Ford’s 2012 e-mobility effort was just one of several disappointments).
Economy740thefan.com

Tesla’s vehicle price increases due to supply chain pressure, Musk says

(Reuters) – The price of Tesla vehicles is increasing due to supply chain pressures across the auto industry, particularly for raw materials, Elon Musk said on Monday in response to a tweet https://bit.ly/3vFEtQL. “Prices increasing due to major supply chain price pressure industry-wide. Raw materials especially,” Musk said in a...
EconomyPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Hyundai's Hydrogen Truck Is Coming To America

Hyundai has begun expanding its electric car lineup with the launch of the new Ioniq 5, which is being sold under the Ioniq dedicated EV sub-band. But while most automakers are focusing on EVs, Hyundai is also leading the fuel-cell vehicle charge. In fact, along with Toyota, Hyundai is one of the only mainstream car manufacturers that sells hydrogen-fuel cell vehicles. The Nexo is the only hydrogen-powered car in Hyundai's current model lineup, but the carmaker also sells commercial fuel-cell trucks like the Xcient Fuel Cell, billed as the "world's first mass-produced, heavy-duty truck powered by hydrogen".
BusinessCarscoops

Nissan To Pause Production At Three Mexican Plants

Nissan will temporarily pause production at three of its Mexican plants in June due to the semiconductor shortage that continues to cripple the automaker industry. The Japanese car manufacturer has confirmed that its Aguascalientes Plant 1 will be shut for seven days this month while the Plant 2 site within the same facility will close for one day in the month. In addition, Nissan’s CIVAC plant in Morelos state will halt operations for seven days in June. Nissan hasn’t specified the dates of these shutdowns.
BusinessPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Rivian Targets $70 Billion IPO

This may have been the month of the Ford F-150 Lightning, but the Blue Oval's other all-electric truck investment project remains firmly in the spotlight. Despite yet another launch delay for the Rivian R1T and R1S, the company is reportedly planning an IPO. According to Bloomberg, Rivian is targeting a $70 billion evaluation when it goes public later this year.
Economymotor1.com

Europe: VW Group takes 34% share of BEV segment in April 2021

BEVs: 71,500 (up 338% year-over-year) PHEVs: 81,000 (up 507% year-over-year) According to JATO Dynamics' data, the top-selling electric car in April - for the first time ever, was an SUV - Volkswagen ID.4. The second-best was the Volkswagen ID.3. Felipe Munoz, global analyst at JATO Dynamics commented:. “As anticipated, the...
Economydatadriveninvestor.com

2 EV Stocks Under $7 with Big Possible Upside

The electrical vehicle market has exploded in recent times, as the success of Tesla and the race between other companies to seize a piece of the pie is in full effect. Investors who may not have as much buying power as some of the big boys and girls may feel disheartened when surveying some of the higher-priced entries in the sector. However, there are still plenty of quality companies with lower-priced shares that are worthy of strong consideration for those hoping to get as much bang for their buck when jumping into the sector, including these two.
EconomyPosted by
IBTimes

EV Market Heats Up: Who Are Tesla's Biggest Competitors?

Tesla may have reaped the benefits of bitcoin investments and a soaring stock price in 2020, but the future may not be so kind as competitors close in. Facing new domestic challengers in China and old automotive manufacturers with new EV interests in North America and Europe, Tesla’s future is anything but certain.
CarsGreen Car Reports

Which electric vehicles include free road-trip fast-charging?

With summer approaching, a holiday weekend upon us, and stir-crazy families looking toward post-pandemic road trips, it's as good a time as ever to survey which electric vehicles include free fast-charging. Quite a few of them do, although some automakers only offer a limited amount of free charging—often based on...
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Semi-Autonomous Vehicle Market Research Report with Revenue, Gross Margin, Share and Future Prospects till 2026 | General Motors, Mercedes-Benz, BMW

Semi-Autonomous Vehicle Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight. Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Semi-Autonomous Vehicle market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Semi-Autonomous Vehicle Market Research Report 2020-2026]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Semi-Autonomous Vehicle market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

BMW Invests $1 Billion In eDrive Tech For First EVs

BMW may just be getting started in the electric game, but there's already lots to look forward to. The range-topping version of the iX, called the M60, is rumored to offer over 550 horsepower. At the same time, the high-performance version of the i4 sedan has been leaked, and this looks rather special too. It seems that BMW is set to hit the ground running, and yesterday the Munich-based automaker announced that production for both the iX and i4 is set to commence shortly, as production of the powertrains has just begun at the Competence Center for Drive Production in Dingolfing, Germany.
CarsEast Bay Times

Sponsored: Green Rides: 2022 Nissan Ariya Will Arrive Soon

It has been over a decade since Nissan rolled out its first Leaf, the trailblazing hatchback that demonstrated the feasibility of electric vehicles. The global electrification revolution is now about to shift into high gear, and Nissan has a stunning new crossover that will capitalize on its valuable experience as an EV pioneer. The long-anticipated 2022 Ariya will be arriving in showrooms later on this year, and it looks like it will be another big winner for Nissan.
Technologyftnnews.com

Why automakers want to bring blockchain technology to your car

Blockchain as a technology is famously known to power cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, etc. It has been the talk of the town in the automotive industry as well, thanks to the now considered Iron Man of the real world, Elon Musk. But while most of the world is contemplating...
CarsPosted by
The Motley Fool

The F-150 Lightning Is the Key to Ford's Future

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) wasn't the first automaker to reveal a battery-electric pickup truck. And the Ford F-150 Lightning isn't the company's first foray into electric vehicles (EVs). Nevertheless, the recent launch of the F-150 Lightning represents a crucial turning point for Ford. Ford's approach to designing the F-150 Lightning and...
Detroit, MIdallassun.com

Ford stock up on news of $30 billion fund for electric cars, trucks

Senior officials at Ford Motor announced they will invest $30 billion to develop electric cars, trucks and batteries by 2025. The US multinational automaker confirmed it will have spent an initial $22 billion as part of its program to develop electric automobiles by 2023. In spite of larger funding being...