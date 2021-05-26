Cancel
Tamms, IL

Shawn Eric Sims

annanews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShawn Eric Sims, 51, of Tamms, died Saturday, May 22, 2021. He was born on Aug. 10, 1969 in Carbondale, the son of Charlie Sims and Carla Dover Sims. He is survived by his mother, Carla Sims of Anna; grandmother Edna Dover Eastwood of Anna; children Jessika Sims of Advance, Mo., Sara Sims of Ullin, Dustin (Amber) Sims of Tamms and Zachary (Mason) Sims of Jonesboro; grandchildren River Elizabeth Markham, Noah Mathis, Payton and Ray Lynn Sims, Alex and Annabelle Sims; brothers Jeromy Sims of Arkansas, Johnny Sims of Anna and Jarret Sims of Cobden; other relatives and many friends.

www.annanews.com
