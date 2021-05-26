Cancel
USTR submits new WTO proposal to curb forced labor on fishing vessels

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 7 days ago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Trade Representative’s office on Wednesday said it submitted a new proposal to the World Trade Organization aimed at curbing the use of forced labor on fishing vessels, urging member countries to explicitly recognize the problem. The USTR said in a statement its proposal urges WTO...

wtvbam.com
