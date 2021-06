Hot 97 couldn't hold their annual Summer Jam concert in 2020 because of COVID, but they've now announced that they'll be back this year. Summer Jam 2021 happens on Sunday, August 22 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, and tickets go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10 AM ET. A portion of proceeds will benefit the Hip Hop Has Heart Foundation, "for local community programs and outreach initiatives," and you can watch a teaser video below.