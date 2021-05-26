Cancel
Wisconsin Set to Distribute FoodShare Benefits for New Pandemic-EBT Program for Children Under 6 Who are Not in School

By Wisconsin Department of Health Services
Urban Milwaukee
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWisconsin has received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) for its plan to implement a new federal program to provide food benefits for children under the age of 6 who are part of FoodShare households and who are not yet enrolled in school. We will be distributing benefits this week to those families. Called Pre-6 Pandemic-EBT (Pre-6 P-EBT), the program is designed to help families whose young children may have been at home more often since last fall due to closures of child care facilities during the pandemic. The first benefits for this program will be issued on May 29 covering the months of October through December 2020. FoodShare recipients do not need to do anything to receive these benefits.

