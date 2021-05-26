Potent one-two pitching punch has Seaman baseball 'ready to bring that plaque home'

After a short game delay, the MTA Lions baseball team took the field against the SAR Sting. Coming off a heartbreaking 7-6 loss to Frisch, the Lions came out to play with an energy they’ve never had before. After a walk and two stolen bases by junior Abie Schwartz, junior Ori Engel hit a beautifully played bloop single which knocked in Schwartz, giving the Lions a 1-0 lead. Unfortunately for the Lions, SAR hit a hard hit line drive to deep left field, which was playable but dropped, scoring two runs and giving SAR the lead at 2-1. Things were looking scary for the Lions in the fourth inning when SAR came to bat with two runners on. SAR hit a laser to right field, but junior Ben Richman was right there to make a diving catch to save them and get out of the inning. In the bottom of that inning, Senior Gabe Pudell knocked in a base runner on a hit to center field. MTA then looked to the bullpen after five innings of dominance by sophomore Gavriel Rudman. Schwartz then entered the game in relief and got out of the inning after a dart by Engel to catch a base runner stealing. After a beautifully hit ball by sophomore Yosef Weiner, junior Yehuda Teitelman came on to pinch run and stole a base. Junior Abie Schwartz then hit a phenomenal single up the middle, scoring Teitelman and securing the win to move the Lions to 1-1 on the season.