Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Cruella Called 'The Devil Wears Prada on Steroids' in First Reviews: 'Sinfully Entertaining'

By Vanessa Etienne
msn.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCruella is finally almost here. Coming from I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie, Cruella reimagines Disney's iconic villain in the long-awaited prequel to 101 Dalmatians, following the origin story of Cruella de Vil. Stone is the second actress to take on the role of de Vil for the big screen after Glenn Close played her in the 1996 101 Dalmatians adaptation and its 2000 sequel 102 Dalmatians.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Gillespie
Person
Emma Thompson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steroids#Fashion Sense#The Devil Wears Prada#Disney Movie#Movie Reviews#Film Adaptation#Disney Collection#Dalmatians#Stone#Entertainment Weekly#The Seattle Times#Usa Today#Indie Wire#Disney Plus#Premier Access#Reframe Cruella#Movie Theaters#Killer Gifs#Joker#Origin Story
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesEW.com

First 'Cruella' reactions praise Disney origin story: 'Like a Disneyfied Devil Wears Prada'

Cruella de Vil, Cruella de Vil: a movie that "slaps" with a soundtrack that "kills." Such is the first word on Cruella, the Disney-villainess origin story starring Emma Stone as the iconic One Hundred and One Dalmatians character. Critics' first reactions hit social media on Friday, praising the movie as "wickedly fun" and "absolutely divine," with several comparing it to The Devil Wears Prada.
MoviesInside the Magic

A Guide to Disney’s Different Versions of Cruella de Vil

Several other actresses have taken on the role of Disney’s Cruella de Vil over the years in both animated and live-action incarnations. Let’s take a look at the history of 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil in Disney movies. Who voiced Cruella de Vil in the 1961 film One Hundred...
Musicdapsmagic.com

Florence + The Machine to Perform Call Me Cruella Song in Upcoming Movie

Disney’s Cruella will be arriving in theaters and on Disney+ with Premiere Access on May 28, 2021. When it does, a new song by Florence + The Machine entitled Call Me Cruella will be a part of it. The song will be included in the film and also be on the original motion picture soundtrack and original score album by Nicholas Britell. Both albums will be released by Walt Disney Records on May 21.
Moviesheyuguys.com

Cruella Review

Audiences will know Cruella de Vil as the Dalmatian puppy-napper with a dog fur obsession, an age-old villain made iconic by Glenn Close’s wickedly devious, highly fashionable portrayal in 1996’s 101 Dalmatians. But surely this villain wasn’t born evil!? Craig Gillespie’s origin story is akin to the Joker, but with that Disney touch of candy. This new story ventures a theory which reveals the straw that broke the puppy’s back, giving birth to Disney’s most villainess villain.
Beauty & Fashion/Film

Watch & Listen: ‘Cruella’ Brings in Florence and The Machine for Original Song “Call Me Cruella”

Cruella de Vil is coming back to the big screen, but this time we’re finding out how the notorious dognapper actually became the 101 Dalmatians villain. Cruella has Emma Stone (La La Land) playing a young version of the future fur fashionista, and she’ll be accompanied by a new original song by the Grammy-nominated Florence and The Machine. Hear the song below, along with some new footage from Cruella.
Beauty & Fashionvitalthrills.com

Cruella Review: The Emmas Deliver the Fireworks

Stylish, calculating and beautiful with a pair of perfectly-pitched performances from its two leads, Cruella is an apt reflection of the life its heroine (Emma Stone) wants to lead but may be a decade too late in getting there. A prequel humanizing a villain from a 50-year-old film who literally...
MoviesPosted by
Fatherly

Emma Stone Says ‘Cruella’ Isn’t Supposed to Be a Role Model

Call it a case of nature versus nurture: How did a British street-smart fashion designer become the cinematic proxy for greed, evil, and a craven desire to harvest dog fur? Hence, Cruella, a sort of prequel to the Disney classic 101 Dalmatians; tells the backstory of a crafty grifter named Estella, played punk-rockishly by Emma Stone. Set in ‘70s London, the movie centers around the stylish young woman whose fraught relationship with dog-owning couturier Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson) leads Estella to embrace her venal side and transforms into the eponymous and gloriously vengeful Cruella. The film is both in theaters and streams on Disney+on May 28.
Beauty & FashionCollider

New ‘Cruella’ Trailer Offers Sneak Peek at Original Song From Florence + the Machine

With only a couple of weeks left until its premiere, Disney is hyping up anticipation for Cruella by teasing a sneak preview of its original song “Call Me Cruella” by Florence + the Machine. The song will be featured in the film and on the soundtrack, which was composed by the Emmy-winning composer behind Succession, Nicholas Britell. Bringing these two icons together is a massive feat on its own, and the trailer certainly highlights Florence Welch’s haunting vocals and Britell’s dynamic music.
MoviesPosted by
NBC Chicago

Emma Stone Reveals Her Favorite Part of Transforming Into Disney Villain Cruella De Vil

Hide your puppies! Cruella de Vil is back -- and more fashionable than ever. Emma Stone and Emma Thompson star in the highly-anticipated Disney+ film. Stone plays the titular classic Disney villain first made famous by the 1961 animated film "101 Dalmatians." Glenn Close portrayed the fur-obsessed fashion designer in the 1996 live action adaptation, and now 25 years later, Stone makes her debut as a Disney icon.
Beauty & FashionIGN

Disney's Cruella - "Do You Have A Light?" Official Clip

In this clip from the upcoming film, Disney's Cruella, Estella (Emma Stone) makes quite a flashy, and fiery, appearance at a party. Emma Stone stars in the live-action film about the rebellious early days of the notorious - and notoriously fashionable - villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. Cruella, set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella's flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson ("Howards End," "Sense & Sensibility"). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella. Disney's Cruella, directed by Craig Gillespie, arrives in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on May 28, 2021.
Movies/Film

Watch New ‘Cruella’ Clips as Movie Tickets and Disney+ Pre-Orders Go on Sale For the ‘101 Dalmations’ Prequel

Cruella, a movie whose very existence continues to baffle me, is headed to theaters and Disney+ with Premiere Access very soon. As we get closer and closer to the Emma Stone film, Disney has gone ahead and put movie tickets for the movie on sale. They’re always making it possible to pre-order the film on Disney+, in case that’s something you want to do. On top of all that, there are three new clips you can watch below.
MoviesMovieWeb

Cruella Theme Song Arrives from Florence + the Machine

English indie rock band Florence + the Machine will be contributing a brand new original song to the upcoming Disney movie Cruella. Walt Disney Studios treated the public to a sneak peak of the song, which has been uploaded alongside brand new visuals from the film. The snippet of the song entitled 'Call me Cruella', evokes a sense of wild free-spiritedness akin to that of the 1970s when the film is set. It builds towards a dramatic crescendo, as viewers bear witness to some of the madness of Cruella de Vil they can expect from the upcoming movie.
MoviesPosted by
Mix 97.9 FM

‘Cruella’ Review: The de Vil Wears Whatever She Wants

Whatever movie you’re expecting from Cruella, you’d be wrong. Disney’s latest live-action adaptation of one of their signature animated classics reimagines the famous socialite with a taste for Dalmatian fur as a misunderstood orphan with dreams of becoming a fashion designer. She doesn’t hate dogs; one is her constant companion. That doesn’t mean Cruella is a cutesy adventure for kids, though; it’s a two-hour and 15 minute tour through the London fashion world of the 1970s, with Cruella as a kind of couture superhero, complete with an alter ego, lavish costumes, impressive fighting moves — yes, Cruella appears to know martial arts in this one — and an arch-nemesis to destroy with her incredible powers of fabric construction.
MoviesRottentomatoes.com

Cruella First Reviews: Emmas Stone and Thompson and Their Immaculate Costumes Light Up the Screen

Who needs one hundred and one Dalmatians when you can have one-on-one Emmas? Disney’s latest live-action reimagining, Cruella, takes us back to the origin of its titular villain, now portrayed by Emma Stone as a newcomer in the fashion world clashing with an evil nemesis, played by Emma Thompson. The first reviews of the feature, which heads to theaters and Disney+ (for an extra charge) this weekend, mostly highlight the shared scene-chewing of the two Oscar-winning actresses as well as the costumes they parade on screen. Whether this One Hundred and One Dalmatians prequel is a great movie overall, however, is up for debate.
Beauty & FashionIGN

cruella-de-vil - Review

By “re-imagining” their animated classics as live-action films, Disney has churned out a string of blockbusters. So perhaps it was inevitable that the iconic villainess of 1961’s One Hundred And One Dalmatians would get her due…again. 21 years after Glenn Close headlined two live-action adventures as the cackling fashionista Cruella de Vil, Emma Stone slips into a two-tone wig and a devilish grin for the inventive origin story Cruella.
MoviesPaste Magazine

Cruella's Disneyfied The Devil Wears Prada Has More Bark than Bite

A movie following the youth of a cool, punk rock Cruella, the would-be murderer/wearer of One Hundred and One Dalmatians, is a premise that’s chances of success seem as thin as the skeletal animated villain herself. Other live-action entries from the Disney Industrial Complex’s Nostalgia Division seem merely like superfluous wannabe upgrades, like Ted Turner’s misguided colorizing of black-and-white movies in the ‘80s. While still based on making money from the company’s vaultful of classic animations, Cruella is a bit more ideologically confounding. Draping a polka-dot pelt over The Devil Wears Prada may lure some looking for family-friendly entertainment to its well-performed fast fashion, but even those squarely in Cruella’s campy camp might not find its stylish hate couture a perfect fit.