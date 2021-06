According to reliable Spanish newspaper El Pais, director Wes Anderson will be shooting his next movie in Spain, near Madrid. The article confirms the sets are currently being built there to create a desert-like location typically seen in westerns, although the outlet says the film, despite plot details being kept under wraps, will not be a western. Shooting is set to start in mid-July, after “The French Dispatch” premieres at Cannes. They will be filming there until September. [thanks Fotodude, via AW]