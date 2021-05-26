Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Mark Wahlberg’s Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Infinite’ Coming to Paramount Plus This Summer

By Rebecca Rubin
msn.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Infinite,” a sci-fi thriller starring Mark Wahlberg and directed by Antoine Fuqua, will arrive on Paramount Plus in time for summer. The film is scheduled to release on June 10. Originally set to premiere theatrically in August, Paramount announced earlier in May that “Infinite” would skip the big screen and...

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Mantzoukas
Person
Antoine Fuqua
Person
Rupert Friend
Person
Toby Jones
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
Chiwetel Ejiofor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Inc#Paramount Plus#Disney Plus#Variety Based#Premiere#Dylan O Brien Co Star#Bonaventura#Fuqua Executive#Humanity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
MoviesGizmodo

Mark Wahlberg and Antione Fuqua Were Blindsided by Paramount+ News

Studios are pissing off a lot of folks. Most of them were blindsided by studios who decided to dump their content onto streaming services without a heads up. The latest in Hollywood to be shocked by these type of announcements are Mark Wahlberg and director Antoine Fuqua (The Equalizer) who were surprised to discover their film Infinite will premiere exclusively on Paramount+.
MoviesComing Soon!

Uncharted Movie Photo Shows Mark Wahlberg’s Sully Without a Mustache

A new photo from the upcoming Uncharted movie shows our first official look at Mark Wahlberg’s Victor “Sully” Sullivan, and the character is missing his iconic mustache. For those that haven’t played Naughty Dog’s video game series, Sully is the mentor of Nathan Drake, who will be played by Tom Holland. The adventure starring the two archaeological thieves will release on February 18, 2022.
Moviesava360.com

Infinite - Official Trailer (2021) Mark Wahlberg, Chiwetel Ejiofor

Check out the first teaser trailer for Paramount Plus’ upcoming sci-fi action film, Infinite. The movie stars Mark Wahlberg as a troubled man who discovers he has been reincarnated multiple times and who then joins the ranks of a secret group of other “Infinites” out to save the world. Directed...
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

“Infinite” Hits Paramount+ June 10th

Paramount Pictures has set a June 10th premiere day on Paramount+ for the Mark Wahlberg-led and Antoine Fuqua-directed sci-fi action movie “Infinite”. Ian Shorr pens this adaptation of the 2009 novel “The Reincarnationist Papers” which follows a group of near-immortal men and women who are reincarnated over the centuries and known as ‘The Infinite’.
Brooklyn, NYFirst Showing

Mark Wahlberg in First Trailer for Reincarnation Action Movie 'Infinite'

"This isn't your first life, Evan. You are an Infinite." Paramount has finally unveiled the first official trailer for sci-fi action thriller Infinite, the latest from director Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, Shooter, Equalizer, Southpaw). Instead of opening this in theaters, they are releasing it streaming exclusively on their "new" service Paramount+ in just a few weeks. Once you watch this trailer you'll see why they're skipping theaters. Loosely adapted from D. Eric Maikranz's fantasy sci-fi novel "The Reincarnationist Papers", Infinite follows Mark Wahlberg as Evan McCauley, a "troubled" man diagnosed as schizophrenic because he's plagued by memories of places he's never visited. He eventually discovers he has been reincarnated multiple times and then joins the ranks of a secret group of other "Infinites" out to save the world. The cast includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Liz Carr, as well as Toby Jones and Dylan O'Brien. This is a cool concept to play with, but this definitely looks like a TV movie, unfortunately.
MoviesCollider

First ‘Infinite’ Trailer Shows Mark Wahlberg Living Past Lives and Having Indoor Car Chases

Infinite, Antoine Fuqua’s upcoming science-fiction action film starring Mark Wahlberg, has just received its first trailer. The film will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ starting June 10. Infinite is written by Ian Shore and based on the novel The Reincarnation Papers by D. Eric Maikranz. The film follows Evan McCauley, a man who starts to realize what he thought were merely hallucinations are actually memories of a past life. The first trailer of Infinite depicts an action-packed, mind-bending thriller full of frenetic action sequences, trippy visuals, and an indoor car chase.
Moviesheyuguys.com

Mark Wahlberg gets to live and die over and over again in trailer for ‘Infinite’

Paramount + has debuted the first trailer for its original action-packed movie ‘Infinite’ starring Mark Wahlberg. Loosely adapted from D. Eric Maikranz’s fantasy novel ‘The Reincarnationist Papers’, the movie follows Evan McCauley (Mark Wahlberg), a self-medicated man diagnosed as schizophrenic because he’s plagued by memories of places he’s never visited. But just as he’s on the verge of a mental breakdown, Evan is visited by the Infinites, a secret society who informs him that not only are his memories real, but they are from all his past lives. The Infinites take Evan into their fold and help him unlock the answers to his memories. Together, they must stop one of their own, Bathurst (Chiwetel Ejiofor), from his mission to destroy humanity.
TV & VideosGizmodo

The Nerd's Watch: Best Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and Horror Streaming in June

Though movie theaters are starting to allow patrons these days, the safer option remains streaming. Those who choose to stay home and stream are constantly rewarded with so much new content it’s mind-boggling. At the start of each month, most streamers—Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, and HBO Max—do a little shuffle, adding new movies and taking some away. io9 is here to help you narrow down your decision-making.
Moviesthesource.com

TRAILER ALERT: Amazon’s Sci-Fi Action Blockbuster ‘The Tomorrow War’

The next big Sci-Fi action epic just came in with a bang after Amazon dropped their first trailer for The Tomorrow War. The streaming giant is hoping their upcoming tentpole will tip the scales in the action film genre. The film was first set to be released last December at Paramount but of course, the COVID-19 pandemic pumped the brakes before Amazon acquired the rights to distribute the film.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Sci-fi action thriller Future Fear gets a trailer and poster

Ahead of its release this June, a poster and trailer have arrived online for the upcoming sci-fi thriller Future Fear. Written and directed by Ken May, the film follows a female archaeologist as she tries to employ ancient technology to fight back against the aliens hunting her down; take a look here…
MoviesBirmingham Star

Roland Emmerich's sci-fi movie 'Moonfall' gets release date

Washington [US], May 27 (ANI): American film production and distribution studio Lionsgate, on Wednesday announced that Roland Emmerich's much-awaited sci-fi film 'Moonfall' will finally be releasing on February 4, 2022. According to Deadline, Lionsgate acquired the film's North American rights in late 2019 after a high-profile sales launch at Cannes...
MoviesEmpire

Reminiscence: Hugh Jackman's On A Memory Mission In The Trailer For The Sci-Fi Thriller

If you've watched the TV adaptation of Westworld, you might have some clue of what we'll be in for with co-showrunner Lisa Joy's directorial debut Reminiscence – a vision of the future, a brain-twisting plot and some charismatic cast members, including in this case, Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson (get those Greatest Showman reunion klaxons ready) and Westworld stalwart Thandiwe Newton. Check out the first full trailer below...
MoviesPosted by
Space.com

Watch the full trailer for sci-fi thriller 'The Tomorrow War' on Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime has dropped the full trailer for its new, original sci-fi action-thriller, "The Tomorrow War" that premieres globally on July 2. In the trailer, we're in the summer of 2022 — just 12 months from now — during the thrilling Qatar World Cup final, watching a tense game as Brazil are playing (what looks like) Argentina and it's 3-all, with about 90 seconds or so left. When suddenly, in front of the 80,000-seat Lusail Stadium, a time portal opens on the pitch. With the whole world watching, a team of soldiers from the future emerges from a cloud of sparks and smoke and announce to everyone on Earth that in just 30 years from now, mankind is facing utter annihilation.
TV SeriesArkansas Online

TELEVISION: Amazon's sci-fi 'Solos' isolates pandemic ethos

Amazon's new anthology series is called "Solos" even though, technically, no one is actually alone. Anne Hathaway, for example, shares a scene with additional versions of her character. Anthony Mackie plays two roles, acting only opposite himself. And Uzo Aduba and Helen Mirren converse with virtual assistants voiced by Jack Quaid and Dan Stevens, respectively.