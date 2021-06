English Bank Holiday Weekend and a very warm welcome to all those venturing back to our island. These pages are to help those who don’t have time to make mistakes. Believe me I’ve made plenty, so after 35 years on the island, I thought I would share from my own directory of services tried and tested through personal experience. From brilliant gardener and pool maintenance, insurance agent, air-conditioning expert, knife sharpening wizard, to my beauty and holistic treatment gurus, each approved and highly recommended. Do cut out this list and keep for future use. Now more than ever is the time to support our local shops and businesses.