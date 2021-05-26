Special Weather Statement issued for Chenango, Delaware, Otsego by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chenango; Delaware; Otsego A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT OTSEGO...NORTHWESTERN DELAWARE AND EAST CENTRAL CHENANGO COUNTIES At 313 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Pittsfield, or 12 miles northwest of Oneonta, moving east at 50 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Oneonta, Sidney, Guilford, Worcester, Middlefield, Hartwick, Maryland, Cooperstown, Westville and Pittsfield. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They can relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Binghamton.alerts.weather.gov