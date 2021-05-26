newsbreak-logo
Mercer County, PA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mercer by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mercer THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN MERCER COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 315 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened and is exiting the warned area; therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for northwestern Pennsylvania.

Clarion County, PAweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Clarion, Forest, Jefferson, Mercer, Venango by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Clarion; Forest; Jefferson; Mercer; Venango FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Mercer, Venango, Forest, Clarion and Jefferson PA Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Allegheny County, PAweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Fayette Ridges by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 03:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Allegheny; Armstrong; Beaver; Butler; Fayette; Fayette Ridges; Greene; Indiana; Lawrence; Mercer; Washington; Westmoreland; Westmoreland Ridges FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northwest, southwest and western Pennsylvania, east central Ohio and northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Armstrong County, PAweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Forest, Indiana, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 03:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Armstrong; Butler; Clarion; Forest; Indiana; Jefferson; Lawrence; Mercer; Venango FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Jefferson PA, Butler, Clarion, Lawrence, Indiana, Forest, Mercer, Venango and Armstrong Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.