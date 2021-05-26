newsbreak-logo
Cumberland County, PA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cumberland, Perry by NWS

 5 days ago

Effective: 2021-05-26 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cumberland; Perry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CUMBERLAND AND SOUTHERN PERRY COUNTIES At 259 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Loysville to Bloserville to near Roxbury, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees, roofs, and siding. Locations impacted include Carlisle, Plainfield, Schlusser, Newville, Carlisle Springs, Bloserville, Colonel Denning State Park, Shermansdale, Landisburg and Penn State Dickinson School Of Law. This includes the following Interstates The Pennsylvania Turnpike from mile markers 203 to 228. Interstate 81 from mile markers 38 to 53. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
