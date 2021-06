Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dauphin, Lebanon, Schuylkill by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 15:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dauphin; Lebanon; Schuylkill A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN SCHUYLKILL...NORTHERN DAUPHIN AND NORTHWESTERN LEBANON COUNTIES At 312 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Leck Kill, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Emergency management reported multiple trees down in Washington Township and damage to a barn. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees, roofs, and siding. Locations impacted include Millersburg, Pine Grove, Lykens, Tremont, Elizabethville, Williamstown, Tower City, Donaldson, Wiconisco, Hegins, Gratz, Ravine, Muir, Berrysburg and Orwin. This includes Interstate 81 from mile markers 96 to 110. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH