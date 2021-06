For some people, it's chips they can't eat "just one" of — for others, it's cakes and brownies. If you fall into the latter group, and you've ever tried stopping yourself at just one Krispy Kreme donut or just one Oreo, you know the struggle is real. There's that little voice in your head telling you that one is enough, but sometimes you can't help but be tempted into another bite, or two, or three. And, if you've ever found yourself wondering how your friend is able to stay away from sweet temptations without batting an eyelid while you are talking yourself out of buying a dozen, you may be happy to know that there is a legitimate explanation.