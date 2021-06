FARMVILLE, Va. - Charleston Southern took advantage of a strong start from sophomore ace R.J. Petit and a five-hit game from Johnny Oliveira to top host Longwood in the series finale on Friday afternoon at Buddy Bolding Stadium, 13-2. The Bucs (18-26, 18-22 Big South) closed out the 2021 spring season with one of their best offensive performances of the year as CSU utilized a nine-run frame in the top of the eighth to win the shortened contest. CSU completed its first series sweep of the 2021 season and took five of the six games from Longwood (17-32, 10-24 Big South) on the year.