Mickelson, Brady to face DeChambeau, Rodgers in The Match

WDIO-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Reserve golf course at Moonlight Basin in Montana will be the host for the next edition of The Match, a celebrity fundraising golf match. The participants include 2021 PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson paired with seven-time Super Bowl champion and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

