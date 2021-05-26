newsbreak-logo
Tucson, AZ

Letter: Gun Violence

By Sue Garcia, Foothills
 5 days ago

Bullets are flying almost daily in many different cities for many reasons and for no reason! How long before you, your family or loved ones, your friends or neighbors must duck and cover? Or can't, and die?. There can be no excuse for not banning assault weapons, making background checks...

