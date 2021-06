Having previously been infected by coronavirus does not offer long-term protection against the virus, particularly with new variants of concern, a study has found.Government research suggests the immune response following natural infection can vary beween individuals six months after catching Covid-19.The researchers said their findings, which are yet to be peer-reviewed, reinforce the need for everyone to get vaccinated for maximum protection against the virus, as vaccines generate higher immune response than natural infection.Study author Dr Christina Dold, from the University of Oxford, said: "Our study is one of the most comprehensive accounts of the immune response following Covid-19 in...