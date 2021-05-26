Cancel
QAnon slogans disappearing from mainstream sites, say researchers

By Syndicated Content
wsau.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) – Many phrases associated with QAnon have largely disappeared from mainstream social media, mostly because of the platforms’ “belated efforts” to crack down on the conspiracy theory, researchers at a U.S. think tank said on Wednesday. QAnon is a baseless, sprawling set of beliefs that first arose...

wsau.com
Person
Donald Trump
Cell PhonesElite Daily

Instagram Likes Are Disappearing From The App — If You Want Them To

Instagram rolled out a new feature that’ll give you more ways to customize your next post. On Wednesday, May 26, Instagram unveiled the option for all users to hide their public like counts when sharing a photo or video. It’s a huge update that’s been in the making for a while, and now that it’s here, you’re probably wondering exactly how to hide like counts on Instagram. You’ll need to follow a few simple steps in your app.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Trump Hotel raised prices to deter QAnon conspiracists from booking rooms, leaked police files reveal

The Trump Hotel in Washington raised its room rates “as a security tactic” to prevent QAnon supporters from staying there in early March, when some conspiracy theorists believed Donald Trump would return as president, according to leaked police intelligence documents.The information came from a February briefing from Washington DC’s Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) that was obtained and published online by ransomware hackers from the Babuk group earlier this month.Police were reportedly alerted to the price hike for 3-4 March by media reports in early February and reached out to the hotel’s management to question the increase.Some followers of the...
Florida StateTech Dirt

Washington Post Runs Bizarrely Ignorant Opinion Piece Claiming Florida's Content Moderation Law Is Constitutional

Look, I get that the Opinion sections of major newspapers want to run a variety of opinions, and thus might do less fact checking than the news parts of the paper, but it still seems just bizarre that they let any ignorant fool post absolute nonsense with no attempt at providing facts or the reasons why the underlying assumptions the opinion piece is based on are just wrong. Henry Olsen is apparently a "conservative" columnist for the Post while also being involved in some think tank that has been whining about big tech and, bizarrely, apparently suggesting that God believes Republicans should stop Twitter from having rights or something. Anyway, Olsen's column claims that critics of Florida's social media bill "are wrong" and that's it's perfectly legit for a state government to tell a company how to handle speech on their websites.
InternetGriffin Daily News

The truth about the Wuhan biolab

Facebook decided last week it’s no longer “misinformation” to wonder whether COVID-19 was manmade by Chinese scientists in a biolab in the Wuhan Institute of Virology. But it’s not just Facebook. The national media and President Biden have just done a similar 180. On May 26, the same guy who...
InternetRadio NB

Did “Wokeness”, Media Bias Bury The Wuhan Lab Leak Theory?

The idea that the coronavirus originated in a Wuhan lab in China, was once considered a conspiracy theory by media outlets and social media platforms, but now there is growing evidence it could be true. Facebook is the latest to get backlash after its past efforts to censor any story or information on the Wuhan lab theory, as the company only recently halted its restriction of information on the story. Fox News contributor and a columnist for The Hill, Joe Concha and Democratic Strategist Leslie Marshall, weigh in on the Wuhan lab leak theory, big tech censorship and cancel culture.
Internetnewzworldtoday.com

Fauci Colluded with Facebook to Push COVID Narrative

After the release of thousands of Dr. Fauci’s emails sent throughout the COVID pandemic, we are finding some very interesting information. Many of those on the so-called right questioned several moves made by our government during the pandemic. It turns out the majority of the actions taken to combat the virus were done so at the request of Fauci.
Internettheintelligencer.com

Commentary: Michael Reagan - Waking up to the virus-origin truth

Facebook has decided it’s no longer “misinformation” to wonder whether COVID-19 was man-made by Chinese scientists in a biolab in the Wuhan Institute of Virology. But it’s not just Facebook. The national media and President Biden have just done a similar 180. The same guy who had ordered the shutting...
Public HealthPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

‘Lunatic Conspiracy Theories’ Here’s How Liberal Fact Checkers Treated People Who Supported Lab Leak Theory

Liberal media fact checkers were quick to label reporters and lawmakers who supported the lab leak theory as conspiracy theorists in the wake of the 2020 coronavirus outbreak. “We can’t disregard these as lunatic conspiracy theories on the fringes,” Fairness & Accuracy In Reporting, a progressive media watchdog, stated in an April 2020 article about the lab leak theory. “These speculations, rumors and outright lies have a way of starting in partisan media.”
New York City, NYPosted by
The Week

The QAnon contradiction

Two new reports this week have offered seemingly contrasting data about the resiliency of the QAnon conspiracy theory, which helped inspire the Jan. 6 insurrection. The Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Lab on Wednesday reported that after last spiking in the days before the Capitol attack, catchphrases associated with QAnon have now slowed to a tiny "murmur" on the mainstream internet — a decrease attributed, in part, to a crackdown on conspiracy content by the major social media sites. But on Friday, the Public Religion Research Institute released a survey conducted in March showing that 15 percent of Americans believe QAnon's central notion that the government and media "are controlled by a group of Satan-worshipping pedophiles who run a global child sex trafficking operation." The findings were very similar to a Morning Consult poll from January.
New York City, NYPosted by
Newsweek

Exclusive: How Amateur Sleuths Broke the Wuhan Lab Story and Embarrassed the Media

For most of last year, the idea that the coronavirus pandemic could have been triggered by a laboratory accident in Wuhan, China, was largely dismissed as a racist conspiracy theory of the alt-right. The Washington Post in early 2020 accused Senator Tom Cotton of "fanning the embers of a conspiracy theory that has been repeatedly debunked by experts." CNN jumped in with "How to debunk coronavirus conspiracy theories and misinformation from friends and family." Most other mainstream outlets, from The New York Times ("fringe theory") to NPR ("Scientists debunk lab accident theory"), were equally dismissive. (Newsweek was an exception, reporting in April 2020 that the WIV was involved in gain-of-function research and might have been the site of a lab leak; Mother Jones, Business Insider, the NY Post and FOX News were also exceptions.) But in the last week or so, the story has burst into the public discourse. President Joe Biden has demanded an investigation by U.S. intelligence. And the mainstream media, in an astonishing about-face, is treating the possibility with deadly seriousness.
U.S. PoliticsJezebel

The Wuhan 'Lab Leak' Investigation Is the Kind of Clusterfuck That Could Turn Everyone Into Conspiracy Theorists

On Wednesday, President Biden ordered the U.S. Intelligence Community to “redouble their efforts” to come to a solid conclusion about the origins of the covid-19 virus. This comes after the Wall Street Journal reported that three researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology fell ill and were hospitalized in November 2019, shortly before the covid-19 outbreak was made public, according to a previously undisclosed U.S. intelligence report. The revelation placed increased attention on a theory that has been denied by the Chinese government.
Congress & Courtscrossroadstoday.com

‘This is the worst cover-up in human history’

(CNN) — Texas Rep. Michael McCaul, a top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, claimed Sunday the origins of the coronavirus pandemic are the “worst cover-up” in human history. “You know, I do think it’s more likely than not it emerged out of the lab. Most likely accidentally,” McCaul...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Washington Post issues correction on 2020 report on Tom Cotton, lab-leak theory

The Washington Post has issued a correction on its 2020 report on Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and the lab-leak theory he had discussed in the media. The newspaper revised a February 2020 story with the original headline "Tom Cotton keeps repeating a coronavirus conspiracy theory that was already debunked" as top public health experts have begun taking a more serious look at the origins of the coronavirus.