So Uh, Is Blake From Clare & Tayshia's Bachelorette Season Going For Katie Now?
The newest season of The Bachelorette hasn’t even started airing yet, but it’s already caught fans’ attention. The Season 17 lead, Katie Thurston, caused quite a ~buzz~ from the moment she entered Bachelor Nation during Matt James’ Bachelor season, but it’s one of the *maybe* contestants on her upcoming season that fans are going wild over: After quite a bit of speculation, it looks like a contestant Clare/Tayshia’s season miiiiight be in the running for Katie’s heart. If you didn’t catch Blake Moynes in Katie Thurston’s May 26 Bachelorette promo, you need to check it out right TF now.www.elitedaily.com