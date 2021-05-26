newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

COVID-19 vaccine tracker: Here's how many are fully vaccinated in Lane County

Register-Guard
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome 46% of people living in Lane County are fully vaccinated as of May 25, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

www.registerguard.com
View All 11 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Oregon#Covid 19 Vaccine#Benton County#Public Health#Disease Prevention#Cdc#Disease Control#Local Disease#Population Control#Johnson Johnson#Pfizer#Lincoln County#Multnomah County#Vaccine Tracker#Lane County#Vaccination Goal#Baker County#Coronavirus#Hood River County
Related
Salinas, CAPosted by
Salinas News Alert

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Salinas as of Monday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Salinas: 1. 323 N Sanborn Rd STE A (831) 759-8184; 2. 331 Main St (831) 424-8053; 3. 662 E Boronda Rd (831) 443-0891; 4. 17579 Vierra Canyon Rd (831) 663-3861; 5. 110 E Laurel Dr (831) 754-1551; 6. 347 E Alisal St (831) 424-0026; 7. 1140 S Main St (831) 422-8511; 8. 1640 N Main St (831) 442-2961; 9. 1339 N Davis Rd 831-751-0414; 10. 602 Williams Rd 831-784-1606; 11. 1273 S Main St (831) 621-5558; 12. 1546 N Main St 831-442-7502; 13. 1516 Constitution Blvd 831-444-3630; 14. 1532 N Main St 831-443-8717; 15. 575 N Sanborn Rd 831-751-9319; 16. 1800 N Main St 831-751-0231; 17. 1375 N Davis Rd 831-998-9080;
Sequim, WAPosted by
Sequim News Alert

Vaccine database: Sequim sites that have it on hand

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Sequim: 1. 955 W Washington St 360-406-2032; 2. 990 E Washington St (360) 683-1156; 3. 520 W Washington St 360-681-0129; 4. 680 W Washington St BLDG F 360-681-2120; 5. 490 W Washington St 360-681-2018; 6. 1284 W Washington St 360-683-9346;
Oregon StateKDRV

Oregon nearing four million doses administered for Covid-19 vaccines

PORTLAND, Ore-- The state of Oregon is nearing four million doses administered for Covid-19 vaccines, according to data collected by the Oregon Health Authority. On Sunday OHA reported that 2,203,469 doses of Pfizer, 1,599,347 first and second doses of Moderna and 142,531 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the state. That totals up to a grand total of 3,945,347 doses administered across the state since vaccinations began.
Public Healthava360.com

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine and Blood Clots: Here’s What You Need to Know

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory panel voted today to resume the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine rollout has been on hold for more than a week while experts at the CDC and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reviewed data suggesting the shots may cause rare blood clots and low platelet counts. This combination of issues is now referred to as thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS).
Oregon StateKDRV

Vaccination rates continue to decrease across Oregon

MEDFORD, Ore-- According to data collected by the Oregon Health Authority, vaccination rates are continuing to decrease even after Governor Kate Brown's announced, on May 21, that Oregonians now have a chance to win a million dollars if they get vaccinated by June 27. As of Saturday, the seven-day running...
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

These Oregon ZIP codes saw the most coronavirus cases last week

Coronavirus cases fell in Oregon for a fourth consecutive week in the surest sign yet that the pandemic is winding toward an end. The Oregon Health Authority reported 3,090 confirmed or presumed for the week ending Sunday, May 23, down 25% from the previous week. The decline is by far the largest in recent weeks, and it came despite a 4% increase in testing.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Covid vaccine honor systems are as ridiculous as they sound

I received my second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine a full two weeks ahead of my first dentist appointment since the pandemic began. When I arrived for my cleaning, I was armed with my Pfizer vaccination card and my mask, fully anticipating that my doctor would need to know my vaccination status in the interest of protecting herself, her staff and the other patients.
Salem, ORLa Grande Observer

Brown gets blowback on vaccination card requirements

SALEM — Gov. Kate Brown is getting blowback from political opponents seeking to derail a new state policy requiring Oregon residents show proof of vaccination at places with more relaxed COVID-19 rules. Brown had announced the new policy earlier this month as a new way to build confidence in when...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

64 Percent of Vaccinated People Who Get COVID Have This in Common, CDC Says

Being fully vaccinated allows you to feel a sense of relief amid the waning COVID pandemic in the U.S.—you can take off your mask, no longer need to social distance, and are highly protected against getting sick. Of course, no vaccine is 100 percent effective, so there is a small chance that you could still get infected with COVID after being vaccinated, which is known as a breakthrough infection. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there is one major commonality among these breakthrough infections: Based on new research, 64 percent of vaccinated people who get COVID are infected by variants.
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
POZ

HIV Outbreak Reported in Minneapolis and Surrounding Area

HIV cases have spiked the past two years in Hennepin County, Minnesota, home to Minneapolis, the state’s largest city. The outbreak centers on people who have injected drugs, experienced homelessness or transmitted HIV through sex, reports the Star Tribune. At least 54 people have tested positive for HIV in the...
Public HealthMcKnight's

CDC: More than 10,000 contract COVID after vaccination

New data released by federal health authorities offer a glimpse into how breakthrough infections may affect the health of U.S. adults who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. As of April 30, fully 10,262 SARS-CoV-2 breakthrough infections — illness contracted despite vaccination — were voluntarily reported by health departments in 46...