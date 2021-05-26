Cancel
Kentucky State

Grand Island Public Schools superintendent candidate for role in Kentucky

By Jessica Votipka
Grand Island Independent
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTawana Grover, superintendent of Grand Island Public Schools, is among five finalists in the running to become superintendent of Fayette County Public Schools in Kentucky. Grover has been with GIPS since 2016. During her tenure, she has had a hand in the establishment of GIPS’s learning academies, guided the district through the coronavirus pandemic and helped build the district’s strategic plan: “On Track to Thrive 2025.”

theindependent.com
