Fugitive Wanted by U.S. Marshals Service Arrested on Ventnor Boardwalk

A Ventnor City police officer on patrol early Wednesday morning was able to get a fugitive wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service off of the streets. Authorities say at around 4AM Wednesday, Ventnor PD Ofc. Gabriel Henao was on patrol on boardwalk near Surrey Avenue when he saw a man riding a bike and pulling another one. While speaking to the man, later identified as 42-year-old David P. Raza from Ventnor, he, "discarded drug paraphernalia from his person and fled on foot." Cops say he didn't get very far and he was arrested.