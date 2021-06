WEST — Almost as soon as Crawford pinch runner Megan Perry reached out to slap home plate she was mobbed by the rest of the Lady Pirates. Perry, who was running for Kylie Ray following Ray’s triple to lead off the bottom of the seventh, scored on a play at the plate when the ball squirted away from Italy catcher Cadence Hopgood. By reaching around the Lady Gladiators catcher, Perry registered the only run in the deciding game of the Region II-2A final and sent the Lady Pirates back to the state tournament.