‘Count My Wife and I in’: Feds Charge Guy in Mike Cernovich’s Twitter Replies for Participating in Jan. 6 Capitol Siege

By Colin Kalmbacher
Posted by 
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Texas man arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol Complex appears to have interacted with conservative commentator Mike Cernovich about his plans to travel to Washington, D.C. just days after then-President Donald Trump tweeted “Statistically impossible to have lost the 2020 Election. Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!”

lawandcrime.com
Law & Crime

Law & Crime

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV's top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site's team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/
