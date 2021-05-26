William Hill Opens Sportsbook In Capital One Arena In Washington, D.C.

It has been a busy few weeks for Caesars and also sports teams in Arizona. Just a few weeks after the Phoenix Suns partnered with FanDuel and DraftKings partnered with TPC Scottsdale, Caesars struck a deal with the Diamondbacks. They also recently announced they would be taking over William Hill and rebranding it as their own sportsbook. The partnership will be for 10 years, and they will open a retail sportsbook outside Chase Field.