Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

William Hill Opens Sportsbook In Capital One Arena In Washington, D.C.

By Chris Altruda
usbets.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaesars-owned William Hill officially opened the first sportsbook at a United States sporting venue Wednesday at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. William Hill has been taking wagers at Capital One Arena since last August, setting up a temporary location near the will call ticket area. Now, bettors will be able to make their picks in a two-story, 18,000-square-foot venue dedicated to sports betting, complete with 17 windows and 12 self-serve kiosks at the 20,356-seat arena.

www.usbets.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Leonsis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D C#Sportsbook#Sports Betting#Washington Mystics#Pro Sports#Wi Fi#Michelin#Jumbotron#Caesars Entertainment#Nhl#Washington Wizards#Chef Stefanelli#Mse#Gambetdc#The Dc Lottery#Gambet Dc#Washington Capitals#D C William Hill#Venue#Ticket Area
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
WNBA
News Break
Sports
Related
Atlantic City, NJnjgamblingsites.com

William Hill Sportsbooks In NJ Could Be Rebranded As Caesars Shops

William Hill operates the most retail sportsbooks in New Jersey but the brand may soon disappear and be replaced by one of the most recognizable names in gambling. Caesars Entertainment completed its $3.7 billion purchase of William Hill in late-April. Not long after, Caesars CEO Tom Reeg said the company...
legalsportsreport.com

Caesars Going All-In On House Sports Betting Brand Following William Hill Deal

Caesars is taking what it sees as the next step to become a power player in US sports betting. The casino giant pledged to “significantly” ramp up its investment in US sports betting at its Q1 results on Tuesday, after closing its acquisition of William Hill. That $3.7 billion deal...
defpen

10 Trusted Sports Betting Sites for 2021

Sports betting isn’t just another way to enjoy your favorite sport. It’s a chance to change your life. Anyone can win big. Last year, first-time bettor James Adducci won over $1.1 million by betting on Tiger Woods to win the Masters. With professional sports coming back, casual and hardcore sports...
Gamblinggamblingnews.com

Caesars Rebrands William Hill, Ready to Sell Non-US Assets

US casino giant Caesars Entertainment announced plans to significantly ramp up investment in the sports betting space and become a leading sportsbook operator nationwide. Having completed the $3.7 billion acquisition of UK-based sports betting company William Hill in late April, Caesars is now ready to offload its non-US assets. Sale...
NFLlineups.com

Caesars Partners With Arizona Diamondbacks

It has been a busy few weeks for Caesars and also sports teams in Arizona. Just a few weeks after the Phoenix Suns partnered with FanDuel and DraftKings partnered with TPC Scottsdale, Caesars struck a deal with the Diamondbacks. They also recently announced they would be taking over William Hill and rebranding it as their own sportsbook. The partnership will be for 10 years, and they will open a retail sportsbook outside Chase Field.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Here Comes the Caesars Sports App as William Hill On Way Out

Last month, Caesars Entertainment landed William Hill Sportsbook in a nearly $4 billion acquisition. Despite the hefty price tag to acquire the international sports gaming giant, you won’t be seeing the William Hill brand around for too much longer. Following a multi-billion dollar acquisition by Caesars Entertainment, the William Hill...
SportsBook Review

Caesars on the Cusp of US Sports Betting Elitism

Caesars Entertainment has not been shy lately about their desire to become a preeminent name within the exploding US legal sports betting industry. Caesars’ recent $3.7 billion acquisition of another sports betting giant, William Hill has started to pay off and has given the giant wagering company some clarity about the scope of their presence within the US scene.
Las Vegas Sun

Weekend wagers: Handicapping UFC, MLB, NBA and more

Well, that wasn’t any fun. From bliss to devastation, this column finished an undefeated run two weeks ago with a winless one last week. Oof. Mandaloun was a couple split-seconds away from rescuing my swan-diving bankroll in the Kentucky Derby, but alas, couldn’t catch Medina Spirit at Churchill Downs. The bad beats and worse bets just kept following from there.
GamingToday

Washington DC Sports Betting

Betting options in Washington, DC include the GambetDC app, which is run by the Office of Lottery and Gaming, and two private companies: William Hill and BetMGM. William Hill and BetMGM, however, can only be used within two blocks of Capital One Arena and Nationals Park, respectively. FanDuel will also join the ranks through a partnership with Audi Stadium, home of DC United (MLS).
chatsports.com

Capital One Arena to host Wizards playoff games at 50 percent capacity

On Tuesday, the Washington Wizards announced that the D.C. government has approved Monumental Sports & Entertainment’s request to increase indoor arena capacity to 50 percent. The announcement was made in an email to Wizards season ticket holders. I am a Washington Wizards season ticket holder. At 50 percent capacity, the...
chatsports.com

On Windows and Blinds and the Washington Capitals

They made their run and came up short. It was still one hell of a run, all things considered - three Presidents’ Trophies in eight years, seven division titles in ten years, all while watching the greatest goal scorer of all-time in his prime rejuvenate a fan base, a rivalry, and, to an extent, the sport.
The Game Haus

Some Offseason Storylines for the Washington Capitals

Now that fans of the Washington Capitals have had a few days to calm down after their playoff elimination, it’s time to take a look at some of the stories for the team heading into the offseason. Alexander Ovechkin. The big ticket contract for the Capitals this season is that...
federalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals’ lineup for the 1st of 3 with the Cincinnati Reds in D.C.

Josh Bell would probably like to memory-hole the first month of the 2021 campaign, which saw the 28-year-old slugger post a .113/.200/.264 line with two doubles and two homers in 15 games and 60 plate appearances. Bell’s bounced back nicely, however, posting a solid .277/.319/.477 line with four doubles and three home runs in 18 games and 69 PAs in May.