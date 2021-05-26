William Hill Opens Sportsbook In Capital One Arena In Washington, D.C.
Caesars-owned William Hill officially opened the first sportsbook at a United States sporting venue Wednesday at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. William Hill has been taking wagers at Capital One Arena since last August, setting up a temporary location near the will call ticket area. Now, bettors will be able to make their picks in a two-story, 18,000-square-foot venue dedicated to sports betting, complete with 17 windows and 12 self-serve kiosks at the 20,356-seat arena.www.usbets.com