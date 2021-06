In three years, almost 30 states have approved sports gambling legislation and, although the framework varies from state to state, the concept remains the same. States are ready to capitalize on the revenue stream that has been flowing underground for years, while ensuring they can introduce consumer protection and security. Maryland has joined this group as of yesterday, following the signing of sports gambling and daily fantasy sports legislation by Governor Larry Hogan. It’s now time to prepare the market to open, with the first legal bets possible beginning on June 1.