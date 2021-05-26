The Truth About Cosmic Wings

When German immigrant and brewery supplier Adolphus Busch teamed up with brewery owner Eberhard Anheuser, the partnership led to the creation of one of the world's most iconic drinks. Busch and Anheuser unveiled Budweiser beer in 1876, according to Britannica. While this lager has German roots, it has become quintessentially American. It's a light, easy-drinking, crisp, and refreshing beer without too many flavor and aroma bells and whistles, making it an accessible go-to for anyone who enjoys beer. That's why throughout the generations, Budweiser's label has become one of the most instantly recognizable in the beverage scene. Bud Light is now more popular than Budweiser (via VinePair), and Budweiser has also lost its throne to Coors Light and Miller Light (via Statista), as well as to craft beer (via Paste Magazine), but it remains a popular facet of Americana.