newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rhinelander, WI

Story Stroll unveiled at Hodag Park

starjournalnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePermanent display will feature children’s stories year round. The Rhinelander District Library’s Story Stroll at Hodag Park is official open for young readers. Now a permanent feature at the park, the Story Stroll consists of 18 pedestals installed at child-height, each with a page of a story book. The story can be read by following the paved walking path from near the baseball fields to the beach.

starjournalnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Rhinelander, WI
Rhinelander, WI
Government
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Children S Services#The Story Stroll#Hodag Park#Walking#City#Feature#Book Pages#Downtown Businesses#Spring#Books#Rhinelander Employees#Free Copies#Year Round#Permanent Display#Child Height#Rcf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
Wisconsin StateChippewa Herald

Spring Fest to return this weekend, masks not required

Temperatures are rising, masks are coming down and large-scale events are returning to the Chippewa Valley. Spring Fest is set to return to Chippewa Falls this weekend at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. From Friday-Saturday over 40 exhibitors and vendors, as well as live music provided by Chris Kroeze and Boogie and the Yo-Yo’z, will grace the long barren venue which took most of 2020 off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Rhinelander, WIWJFW-TV

Locals compete for top spot at Blue Ox Music Festival

Rhinelander - With vaccination rates climbing, more music festivals are going ahead with summer 2021 plans. One festival, the Blue Ox, invited bands from around the country to compete for a shot on stage. One band from Rhinelander made it into round two and are now aiming for the top prize: playing at the Blue Ox.
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

County fairs around Wisconsin preparing for in-person events

MADISON (AP) — With the Wisconsin State Fair returning this summer, county fairs around the state are also gearing up to return to in-person events this year. Tom Barnett is coordinator of the Oneida County Fair. His county was one of many that decided to cancel its fair last year due to concerns about COVID-19. But Barnett said they decided at the start of this year that they would be bringing back the fair no matter what in 2021.
Wisconsin StateRiver Falls Journal

Check out these birding hotspots scattered across Wisconsin

Grab your binoculars and a birding guide and head out into Wisconsin’s birding heaven. More than 400 species of birds have been spotted in Wisconsin, and at least 250 of them are considered regulars. The state’s place on the seasonal migration route brings a number of passing visitors in spring and fall as well. Whether you’re staying close to home or driving across the state to a hotspot, our abundant green (and blue!) space makes casual or serious birding easy and enjoyable.
Wisconsin Statewtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Wisconsin Dells

John Mercure is joined by Leah-Hauck Mills, communication manager for the Wisconsin Dells Visitor & Convention Bureau, and they discuss why you should visit Wisconsin Dells for a golf getaway. For more travel tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com.
Wisconsin StateWSAW

Mobile food pantry held Tuesdays in May in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A mobile food pantry will be held May 18 and May 25 from 10 a.m. to noon in Wisconsin Rapids. Food boxes will be distributed to those in need at the WR City Garage located at 1441 Chase Street in Wisconsin Rapids. Food is distributed on a first-come-first-served basis.
Rhinelander, WI95.5 FM WIFC

Fourth of July Parade Returns to Rhinelander This year

RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU-WXPR) — After a year away due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rhinelander’s famed 4th of July Parade returns this year. The Rhinelander Chamber has announced this year’s event will be Sunday, July 4th beginning with a kiddie parade at 10 AM, followed by the main event at 11 AM.
Rhinelander, WIscoutingmagazine.org

Cool Camp: Tesomas Scout Camp

For nearly 70 years, Smiley the Tent has cheerily greeted Scouts entering Tesomas Scout Camp. The camp’s logo — a smiley-faced tent — was designed by The Walt Disney Company in 1952, and it’s featured on the sign for the nearly 1,200-acre camp. With about 65 merit badges to choose...
Oneida County, WIstarjournalnow.com

Living on the Lake: A passion for parks

Oneida County citizens work to restore Town Line Lake Park. Is it possible to return a neglected county park to its former glory days and rescue it from the auction block?. A group of Oneida County citizens is working to answer that question. The Friends of Town Line Lake Park...
Rhinelander, WIstarjournalnow.com

Ambassador News

The Rhinelander Ambassadors stopped at Habitat for Humanity Northwoods ReStore’s new location at 908 Lincoln Street in Rhinelander. The ReStore sells gently used furniture, appliances, windows, doors and home accessories at prices up to 50-75% off retail. The business supports the mission of building homes for families in need, and do so in Oneida and Vilas counties, usually one per year.
Oneida County, WIstarjournalnow.com

Humane Society receive grant

A $10,000 grant from Petco Love will help Oneida County Humane Society (OCHS) continue to provide shelter, care and adoption of animals. “OCHS is thrilled to partner with Petco Love to help save pets lives and values their continued support. This grant will go far in our efforts to get more animals adopted and bring awareness to our organization” said OCHS board member Sue Otis.
Rhinelander, WIWJFW-TV

Rib Lake favorite reopens under new management

Rib Lake - Camp 28, a resort in the town of Rib Lake, first opened back in the town's logging days. After closing down for a few years, the doors reopened tonight under new management. "Dan actually relocated to the area and he'll tell you the story over and over...
Rhinelander, WIWJFW-TV

Nicolet College outdoor adventure program registration is open

Rhinelander - Nicolet Area Technical College in Rhinelander is beginning its spring and summer "outdoor adventure program" in just a few weeks. This will be the 25th year of the program which features 30 classes, in a wide range of activities including canoeing, kayaking, hunting, fishing, gardening, slack-lining, and more.
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

Marie Ellyn Hamilton Marrier

Marie Ellyn Hamilton Marrier, age 75, of Merrill, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at the Aspirus Wausau Hospital, from cardiac issues. Marie was born on October 2, 1945 at Marinette General Hospital in Marinette, WI to Louis Arnold Hamilton and Velma Glen Ellen Rude Hamilton, both originally of Rhinelander, WI. She had one brother, Jack Allan Hamilton, who was 4 years her senior. Marie grew up in the Town of Scott west of Merrill, having moved to this area at age 8 weeks. She attended a one room schoolhouse for her entire 8 grades of elementary school, a fact over which she expressed both pride and lament. Marie was a 1963 graduate of Merrill Senior High School, 1966 graduate of Columbia Hospital School of Nursing, Milwaukee, WI, and of the first Family Nurse Practitioner class at the University of Wisconsin Department of Family Practice Residency in Madison at the St. Mary’s site in 1976. Marie was most proud of being the first certified nurse practitioner in the northern third of Wisconsin, starting in the mid seventies under the tutelage of Michael Mikkelson, M.D. She was an RN for 42 years and an FNP for 34 years, 17 of those at the Family Medical Clinic in Merrill, in a team practice with MK Mikkleson, M.D., 13 years at the Wausau Medical Center Department of Family Practice in Wausau, in team practice with DP North, M.D. and AM Waldman, M.D. The last 3 years of her career were spent practicing at clinics in Wausau, Stevens Point, Medford and Tomahawk for Family Planning Health Services of Wausau, WI. Marie considered these last 3 years as a donation to the reproductive health cause, which she felt strongly about being a “sixties rabble rouser” as she referred to herself. She also liked to say that “one had to be able to afford to work at FPHS!” Marie married the love of her life, Wayne J. Marrier, on June 11, 1966 at Our Savior’s Norwegian Lutheran Church in Merrill, WI, where she had been both baptized and confirmed. She and Wayne were the first couple married at the current Logan Street location of Our Savior’s. Marie was quite proud of that fact, as her parents had been the first couple married in the Trinity Lutheran Church, another Norwegian Lutheran Kirke, in Rhinelander, WI. Marie enjoyed doing extensive genealogy work on both her Norwegian and Swedish heritage. The culmination of her 10-year Rude family history search was a 2-week reunion pilgrimage in 2005 to Hurdal, Norway with ten other American relatives, a trip which Marie personally planned and organized for the group. Along with her sister-in-law, Pamela Kanitz Hamilton, she also did extensive research on her Scottish and English Maine heritage. She had traveled extensively in the U.S., proud of the fact that she had been to all the states except Rhode Island and Alaska. Marie thoroughly enjoyed spending her winter months with Wayne in Orange Beach, Alabama. Marie was the first volunteer Ombudsman at Pine Crest Nursing Home in Merrill, a position she held through the Wisconsin State Department of Aging and AARP. She was also an active member of the Merrill Historical Society, Friends of TB Scott Library, and Christ United Methodist Church, having served on several committees and serving as a Liturgist at services. Marie was a charter member of the Columbia Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association and the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. She also was a longtime member of the Wisconsin and American Nurses Association. Marie looked forward to and enjoyed doing a Civil War reenactment of her great grandmother, Mehitable Jane Young Hamilton of Greenville, ME, who had worked in the Civil War hospitals in Washington, DC for four years, and with the Civil War Nursing at the Prairie River Middle School Civil War Days.