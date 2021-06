Re. “Kill board plan to build costly Pacheco Dam,” Page A6, May 11:. Okay, if the proposed Pacheco Dam is a bad idea, then let’s not do it. But let’s do something. It seems that everything in this state gets stuck in endless political wrangling, and the end result is that nothing ever gets accomplished (high-speed rail, anyone?). One thing is clear: California is experiencing more frequent and more severe droughts. The time to prepare for these droughts and do something about them is when we’re in a drought. That way when the rain finally does come, we will have the means (the “infrastructure”) to capture it, rather than to just watch it run uselessly into the ocean.