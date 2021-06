Rachael Sikes Announced as New Financial Advisor for Thrivent. Thrivent (Thrivent.com) is pleased to announce the addition of new financial advisor, Rachael Sikes. Rachael previously served as a financial services representative for TD Ameritrade. She worked there for two years and took on roles of a broker, worked the trading desk, and handled more complex strategies with clients. Rachael is committed to helping individuals and families achieve their financial goals. At Thrivent, she provides financial guidance so her clients can plan for their future with confidence and develop a strategy for protecting themselves against possible financial risks. She will office at the 11602 West Center Rd. location.